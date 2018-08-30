Nissan To Electrify A Third Of Its Volume In Australia
The new LEAF will soon land Down Under.
Nissan is finally introducing the new Nissan LEAF in Australia, although first customer deliveries are still not scheduled until mid-2019.
The Japanese brand intends to sell the LEAF at 89 dealerships across the country (up from 12 in the case of the first-generation LEAF in 2012). The market launch will be supported by EV installation experts JET Charge.
Interestingly, despite Australia not being a big market for electric cars (market share is negligible), Nissan said that during the current mid-term plan (“Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022”), one-third of its Australian volume will include electric technology. We could guess that maybe some e-POWER series-hybrids are coming to Australia, as it’s hard to imagine that 1/3 of sales will be plug-ins.
Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester said:
“Electrified vehicles will represent a third of Nissan volume in Australia during our mid-term plan. By introducing more electric alternatives on several of our key models, we will make mass market electrification a reality. I have no doubt electric vehicles will be a success here, and sooner than many think, and Nissan is planning for this now to ensure we meet the future needs of the buyer.”
We are delighted to launch #NissanLEAF in Australia and transform the way we live #Nissan #NissanFutures @Nissan_Aus @NissanAO @oshergunsberg #Schillaci #Sanada pic.twitter.com/YHPMicuTI0
— Lavanya Wadgaonkar (@drlavanyaw) October 3, 2018
So proud to be launching the new #nissan #leaf today. I’m currently driving my third, been an owner since 2011. I’ve driven this car and the e-pedal alone is worth getting behind the wheel for. pic.twitter.com/ophVdOqtWP
— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 3, 2018
