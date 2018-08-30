Nissan To Electrify A Third Of Its Volume In Australia

2 H BY MARK KANE

The new LEAF will soon land Down Under.

Nissan is finally introducing the new Nissan LEAF in Australia, although first customer deliveries are still not scheduled until mid-2019.

The Japanese brand intends to sell the LEAF at 89 dealerships across the country (up from 12 in the case of the first-generation LEAF in 2012). The market launch will be supported by EV installation experts JET Charge.

Interestingly, despite Australia not being a big market for electric cars (market share is negligible), Nissan said that during the current mid-term plan (“Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022”), one-third of its Australian volume will include electric technology. We could guess that maybe some e-POWER series-hybrids are coming to Australia, as it’s hard to imagine that 1/3 of sales will be plug-ins.

Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester said:

“Electrified vehicles will represent a third of Nissan volume in Australia during our mid-term plan. By introducing more electric alternatives on several of our key models, we will make mass market electrification a reality. I have no doubt electric vehicles will be a success here, and sooner than many think, and Nissan is planning for this now to ensure we meet the future needs of the buyer.”