Nissan Denies Report Of LEAF e+ Battery Cells From LG Chem
Nissan produces its own lithium-ion batteries for both the 40 kWh and 62 kWh packs
The reports and rumors about LG Chem as the battery supplier for the new 62 kWh Nissan LEAF e+ were denied by Nissan.
According to Electric Revs, who reached out to the Japanese manufacturer, LG has nothing to do with any batteries for any LEAFs. Cells, modules and packs are produced by Nissan in Smyrna, Tennessee. That is contrary to strong expectations that the “new 60 kWh version” for sure would get LG Chem cells, what many had expected/speculated.
Here is the most important bit of info from Nissan spokesperson Jeff Wandell:
“LG does not supply any cells for our batteries, both in the US and globally, for either the 40 or 62 kWh battery”
“LG is not a supplier for Nissan LEAF batteries or cells. Nissan manufacturers the batteries for the [US] Nissan LEAF at our battery plant in Smyrna, Tennessee”
Nissan’s battery arm is Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), which – according to the latest news – still remains in Nissan’s hands, as there was no buyer:
“The battery factory in Smyrna is operated by a Nissan subsidiary called the Automotive Energy Supply Corporation or AESC. Nissan has made efforts to sell AESC during the past two years but Wandell said AESC is still owned by Nissan currently as no sale as been completed.”
We thought that AESC was sold to Envision Group, as the deal with GSR Capital was canceled, but maybe that was not the case. Sadly, the lack of an official announcement was the true root of all the speculation. We will come back to this topic when the matter clears up.
Source: Electric Revs
Interesting.
So is this good or bad for the Leaf?
I think that it’s better to have the control over the production of the battery cells, battery modules and battery packs.
That sounds like a “worse” news to me based on their past history of the battery durability.
Can we all take a moment to reflect on how many times we all read on various sites that the 60 kWh pack would DEFINITELY use LG cells? I must have seen it a dozen times, and it turns out to have been a big, steaming bucket of wrong.
Something to keep in mind as we go about our merry way in the coming weeks, months, and years…
No thanks to any Nissan ever again. Battery degradation in my 2017 Leaf is totally unacceptable with over 20% loss in 7500 miles. Now their just making more of the same. And only marginally faster charging at 70 kW chadmoe. No thanks. Nissan, your history to my family, my friends, anyone with a brain.