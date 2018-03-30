Nissan Confirms LEAF NISMO: On Sale End Of This Month

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Only in Japan for now, but we’re rather confident it will make its way to the U.S.

Maybe we’ll be forced to wait until after the 60-kWh version of the LEAF gets released later this Fall though.

Combining sporty and the words Nissan LEAF for the first time in production form. It’ll feature all sorts of custom upgrades, but will additional performance be part of the mix? Well, to a degree, it seems.

Nissan states:

“The Nissan LEAF NISMO will go on sale July 31 in Japan – combining, for the first time, the excitement and advanced technologies of the world’s best-selling electric car with the sporty image and performance of the NISMO road car series.”

What’s that sporty image and performance entail? According to Nissan, the upgrades include:

“…custom tuning computer for more responsive acceleration, custom tires and suspension for improved handling and ride comfort, and stylish exterior and interior design.”

Seems largely visual, with a slight focus on mildly enhanced performance.

Looks like there will be a bit more punch, but the battery and electric motor appear to be unaltered, so don’t expect a drag race winner.

Here are all of the features specific to the NISMO version of the LEAF:

And lastly, a bit more info from Nissan on the changes:

Interior design

The sporty interior appeals to the senses with prominent use of NISMO’s custom red accents, including the three-spoke steering wheel with a red center mark. The instrument panel features a custom carbon-like finish, and the electronic shift has a gun metal chrome finish.

Chassis performance

The Nissan LEAF NISMO’s dedicated 18-inch high-grip tires and custom suspension system provide a comfortable ride and stable handling. Its custom-tuned electric power steering and Intelligent Trace Control (cornering stabilization system) provide high stability and lane-tracing abilities.

Comfortable acceleration

The custom tuning computer in the Nissan LEAF NISMO allows for a delicate but strong acceleration response. This results in comfortable driving on both city streets and winding roads.

While we’re excited to see the LEAF NISMO get the nod from Nissan, we’d rather see the 60-kWh LEAF launch sooner than the Fall expectation. Then, NISMO that LEAF afterwards for the U.S. and other markets.

No pricing information on the LEAF NISMO has been announced as of yet.

23 photos

Press blast below: