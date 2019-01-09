Nissan Announces LEAF e+ Prices For Europe And Japan
In Europe, the LEAF e+ costs €5,600 or 14% more than the base LEAF (40 kWh)
Nissan didn’t wait long to announce prices for the new LEAF e+ version of the LEAF for Japan (when it will go on sale in January) and for Europe (where orders are accepted now with deliveries scheduled from Summer 2019).
Let’s start with Japan. The base Nissan LEAF e+ will start from ¥4,162,320 (around $38,370).
In the case of Europe, Nissan announced two Limited Edition versions for “old” and new version:
- LEAF 3.ZERO (40 kWh) – from €39,900 (orders now, deliveries from May)
- LEAF 3.ZERO e+ (62 kWh) – from €45,500 (orders now, deliveries from Summer)
** visit your local website for adjusted price in each country
Expected price in the U.S. – $35,000
As you can see on the example of Europe, the difference between the two battery/drivetrain options is €5,600 or 14%. It would mean that in the U.S. the price of 62 kWh LEAF e+ should be between $34,000-$35,000 (applying the same 14% increase to $29,990 MSRP). Maybe more depending on the difference in the value of standard equipment between the base 40 kWh version and 3.ZERO 40 kWh version.
LEAF 3.ZERO
The new LEAF 3.ZERO (40 kWh) will get, just like the new e+, improvement over current trims:
- 8-inch infotainment screen enabling additional connectivity services such as door-to-door navigation
- An all-new and improved NissanConnect EV app will also be available when the LEAF 3.ZERO hit the market
- New body colors and two-tone color combinations will complete the choices
LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition
Only 5,000, well equipped 3.ZERO e+ Limited Editions are to be made before Nissan will begin regular sales of three trim levels we believe.
“The Nissan LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition will also be available to order from January 9 across European markets. This limited edition – of which only 5,000 units will be produced for Europe – will feature a higher output capable of delivering 160 kW (217 PS) and longer range capabilities with expected driving range of up to 385 km* from a single charge.
The LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition was announced in Japan and is present at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, this week. Both equally appealing ownership propositions, the current Nissan LEAF 3.ZERO and the LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition uphold the LEAF’s status as the icon of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision.
At the centre of the LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition is an Intelligent Power-enhanced battery. It has 25% more density and a 55% increase in energy storage capacity. Through innovative design and clever engineering, the new higher-power battery contains 288 cells compared to the 192 found in the 40 kWh equivalent.
On the road, the LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition 62 kWH battery will deliver a 40% range increase over the LEAF 3.ZERO which is equipped with a 40 kWh battery. This represents more than an additional range of 100km for a comparable usage, a clear evolution of the LEAF.
The LEAF 3.ZERO models will feature both e-Pedal and ProPILOT. These critically acclaimed Intelligent Driving technologies are transforming the driving experience.
The e-Pedal is a new driving sensation for many, allowing the driver to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal. This delivers a seamless, smooth drive and maximum control to the driver through enhanced pedal feedback.
ProPILOT is an advanced driving assistance technology which works on single-lane highways. A ‘hands-on, eyes-on’ system, it allows the car to stop, restart and stay centred in its lane in higher-speed cruising and lower-speed congested traffic scenarios. The technology reduces driving stress and fatigue, enhancing driver confidence behind the wheel.
For exceptional customer confidence, the LEAF 3.ZERO and LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition batteries come with the same eight-year/160,000 km Nissan warranty enjoyed by all other versions of the LEAF.”
“The LEAF 3.ZERO price starts at 39.900€, while the LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition will be available for sale from 45.500€**.
European customers wanting to order either model can register their interest online from the 9 January 2019 or visit one of Nissan’s 2,000 retailers in Europe.
First deliveries of the LEAF 3.ZERO are expected to start from May 2019, while initial customer deliveries of the LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition will commence from summer 2019.”
Gareth Dunsmore, director, electric vehicles and connected services, Nissan Europe, commented:
“The Nissan LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition broadens the appeal of the LEAF family even further, adding more range to an award-winning package that remains great to drive and live with.
“Since we launched the new Nissan LEAF last year, the customer response has been outstanding. In an EV market that is constantly growing, sustaining the LEAF’s status as the most popular EV in Europe in 2018 is a testament to the strength of the product. We hope the LEAF 3.ZERO models will help continuing this extraordinary growth in 2019.”
Categories: Nissan
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Nissan Announces LEAF e+ Prices For Europe And Japan"
Well, maybe some suckers will go for it.
Currently, in the US, the only other competition for it is the Bolt EV (as in 50 state available non compliance EV). Until the Model 3 Standard ships they should sell some. I expect this could outsell the Bolt EV as the feature set is nicer. Both are pretty decent hatchbacks.
The Kona and Niro might be nicer, but Kia has no plans for volume sales in the US and highly limited distribution. At least I trust Nissan will actively make enough to meet demand in the US like GM has with the Bolt EV.
Even then, the Model 3 standard might not appeal to some people looking for a compact hatch (for example, owners with dogs). However, I don’t expect the Leaf will have a very large market.
The Bolt has liquid cooling. Ergo much nicer feature set. You have to be a Dolt to get the Nissan.
I need a battery heater before I need liquid cooling… (Bolt EV has a heater as well). Point is it comes down to other options, so the ProPilot Assist system is more impressive to me than the Bolt EVs system. Honestly, I wouldn’t buy either unless they were cheap and used. But that is me.
Considering how Nissan is now using LG chem batteries, I doubt they will have an unlimited supply of batteries this time.
Doesn’t the standard Model 3 and the new Leaf ship within the same quarter? Considering the current Leaf and the Bolt have similar sales number in the US, I would be wary about predicting a Leaf sales explosion. The market for Bolt-like vehicles seems rather thin.
Regarding the current prices of the Nissan Leaf with the 40 kWh battery pack in The Netherlands:
The price of the Nissan Leaf 2.Zero Visia in The Netherlands is €34,040.- (that’s the base model).
The price of the Nissan Leaf 2.Zero Tekna in The Netherlands is €39,040.- (that’s the most expensive version).
I drove a Nissan Versa a few weeks ago. They’ve improved. .. surprisingly good ride/handling.
2019 base msrp … $12,360.
/400+ mile range, 5 minute “QC”
//just like the Leaf, you do have to replace the battery every 5 years or so, .. but it’ll cost a lot less
2. Zero Edition was around 35k € and now its suddenly over 40k with only minor upgrades? Bigger battery even 45k+. Still no reliable info on battery heat management, sorry Nissan but the E Niro or Ioniq are a much better deal in my opinion.
So roughly $225 per kw/h extra for the added battery capacity. It could be worse but it begs to question the ~$120 per kw/h guestimates on battery cost and how much profitability is getting factored in.
Even if you use $225/kwh, Nissan should be able to build out a 90 kw Leaf [over 300 miles of range] for about $39,995. That kind of sounds neat.
Remember, cell cost and battery cost are two different things. Liquid cooling and heating make a big difference in battery pack cost vs cell cost.