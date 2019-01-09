Nissan Announces LEAF e+ Prices For Europe And Japan

1 H BY MARK KANE

In Europe, the LEAF e+ costs €5,600 or 14% more than the base LEAF (40 kWh)

Nissan didn’t wait long to announce prices for the new LEAF e+ version of the LEAF for Japan (when it will go on sale in January) and for Europe (where orders are accepted now with deliveries scheduled from Summer 2019).

Let’s start with Japan. The base Nissan LEAF e+ will start from ¥4,162,320 (around $38,370).

In the case of Europe, Nissan announced two Limited Edition versions for “old” and new version:

LEAF 3.ZERO (40 kWh) – from €39,900 (orders now, deliveries from May)

(orders now, deliveries from May) LEAF 3.ZERO e+ (62 kWh) – from €45,500 (orders now, deliveries from Summer)

** visit your local website for adjusted price in each country

Expected price in the U.S. – $35,000

As you can see on the example of Europe, the difference between the two battery/drivetrain options is €5,600 or 14%. It would mean that in the U.S. the price of 62 kWh LEAF e+ should be between $34,000-$35,000 (applying the same 14% increase to $29,990 MSRP). Maybe more depending on the difference in the value of standard equipment between the base 40 kWh version and 3.ZERO 40 kWh version.

LEAF 3.ZERO

The new LEAF 3.ZERO (40 kWh) will get, just like the new e+, improvement over current trims:

8-inch infotainment screen enabling additional connectivity services such as door-to-door navigation

An all-new and improved NissanConnect EV app will also be available when the LEAF 3.ZERO hit the market

New body colors and two-tone color combinations will complete the choices

LEAF 3.ZERO e+ Limited Edition

Only 5,000, well equipped 3.ZERO e+ Limited Editions are to be made before Nissan will begin regular sales of three trim levels we believe.

