NIO’s 3rd Electric Vehicle Rumored To Be EP7 Sedan

The third model of Chinese EV startup NIO will be a sedan model dubbed “EP7”, according to local media. The new model is likely to be launched at the NIO Day 2019 based on the routine that the startup always released a new model per NIO Day for the past two years.

NIO has so far released two mass-produced models. The first model ES8, hitting the market at NIO Day 2017, is priced between RMB44,800 and RMB548,000 (for the founder’s editions). With both front and rear motors, the NIO ES8 delivers 480 kW of power and 840 N·m of torque to all four wheels. This E-powertrain enables the ES8 to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

The ES8 is equipped with a 70-kWh liquid-cooled battery pack comprised of cutting-edge VDA square cell batteries. These cells feature the highest energy density of their kind and provide a 2,000-charge lifecycle. The ES8 achieves over 500 km of range when constantly run at 60 kph, and the car achieves an NEDC range of 355 km.

NIO has delivered a total of 11,348 ES8s by the end of 2018, among which 3,318 units were handed over in last December, according to NIO’s sales report.

The world premiere of the ES6 high-performance long-range electric SUV held at the NIO Day 2018. The ES6 currently offers the Standard and Performance Versions with pre-subsidiary starting prices of RMB358,000 and RMB398,000 respectively. It is customized and made to order. Users can pre-order the ES6 through the NIO App, with deliveries starting in June 2019.

With a high-strength aluminum & carbon fiber reinforced plastics hybrid structure, the ES6 features 4.7 second 0-100 km/h acceleration, a NEDC range of over 510 km, and 33.9-meter braking distance from 100-0 km/h.

