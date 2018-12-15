  1. Home
  2. NIO
  3. Watch NIO Tease ES6 Ahead Of Unveiling On December 15

Watch NIO Tease ES6 Ahead Of Unveiling On December 15

3 H BY MARK KANE 1

NIO ES6 will go on sale next year.

NIO, one of the rising electric carmakers from China, plans to unveil its second production model – the NIO ES6.

The ES6 is expected to be a simply smaller, more affordable version of the ES8 electric SUV, which has been on the market in China for several months now.

More about NIO
NIO Sold 1,573 ES8 Electric SUVs In October: Targets 7,000 In Q4 2018
NIO Now Has 18 Battery Swapping Stations: Watch Swap In Action
Watch NIO EP9 Charge Up The Hill At Goodwood

We don’t know much about the ES6, but hopefully NIO will present additional details at the special unveiling event called “NIO Day 2018” on December 15, 2018

The front of the ES6, as seen in the video, reminds us of an ES8:

NIO ES8 at battery swap station

Categories: NIO

Tags:

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Watch NIO Tease ES6 Ahead Of Unveiling On December 15"

newest oldest most voted
John-EU

Hopefully it is a lot shorter than the ES8. In Europe with cars the size of an ES8 you just get stuck in the small historical towns. Fancy stuff though this ES8!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago