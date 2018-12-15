Watch NIO Tease ES6 Ahead Of Unveiling On December 15

3 H BY MARK KANE

NIO ES6 will go on sale next year.

NIO, one of the rising electric carmakers from China, plans to unveil its second production model – the NIO ES6.

The ES6 is expected to be a simply smaller, more affordable version of the ES8 electric SUV, which has been on the market in China for several months now.

We don’t know much about the ES6, but hopefully NIO will present additional details at the special unveiling event called “NIO Day 2018” on December 15, 2018

The front of the ES6, as seen in the video, reminds us of an ES8: