NIO IPO Results: $1 Billion Raised, Tesla’s Success Held Down NIO Value
NIO raised approximately $1 billion through IPO, but the automaker had hoped for more.
According to the latest reports, NIO‘s IPO ended at the bottom of the target price range per share ($6.25 to $8.25) as the company sold some $1 billion worth of shares at $6.26.
The market valuation stands now at $6.41 billion, which is far less than hoped for months ago (up to $20 billion).
Part of the reason for the more difficult capital raise is apparently Tesla – confusion around taking the company private, production ramp-up and profitability. NIO was sometimes considered as a candidate for a so-called Chinese Tesla, so it could be dragged down a little bit by Tesla’ recent successes.
On the other hand, in the first half of 2018, NIO noted revenue of just $6.95 million, at net losses of $502.6 million. By the end of August, the company delivered some 1,600 ES8 electric SUVs (with 15,778 ordered/reserved). The second volume model, the smaller ES6, is to be introduced by the end of this year.
“NIO priced its shares at $6.26, just above the low end of its $6.25 to $8.25 target price range, according to four sources familiar with the process. The deal will value the firm at $6.41 billion. It is due to begin trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIO”.”
“At the start of the IPO process, NIO had hoped for a valuation of as much as $20 billion, according to one person familiar with the company’s plans.”
Source: Reuters
6 Comments on "NIO IPO Results: $1 Billion Raised, Tesla’s Success Held Down NIO Value"
Who trusts a car that can’t yet meet US road standards? Also, new automakers, like Faraday Future, have a 99% chance of going bankrupt within a few years. Tesla was the sole exception, the 100th case, and it nearly went bankrupt in 2008 and early 2013.
I doubt faraday would make their own batteries. So they would essentially become like a chinese cellphone assembler like Vivo, Xiaomi,etc. They dont make a ton of profit, but they do employ a lot of people.
Why would Tesla’s success depress Nio’s valuation? If anything, I would think it should make investors more confident that an EV start-up actually has a chance of succeeding?…
Unless they were hoping that Tesla would go out of business, and Nio could take their place on the global market… Which would be a veeeeery long shot.
Thought exactly the same, could as well be the opposite actually. Skepticism about ability of making profits selling EVs is keeping NIO ‘s valuation down. Thing is that at a precise moment it is very hard to exactly identify what influences a stock price. Weird conclusion & things happening in this site recently.
Lol, the source says it’s Tesla failure which held down and this site talks about Tesla’s success
The NIO es6 would do great in Europe. Like the Hyundai Kona. I wish them all the best. I prefer companies that try over those that deliver mostly VaporWare!