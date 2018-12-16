NIO ES6 Electric Crossover Specs, Images & Video From World Debut

1 H BY MARK KANE

NIO ES6 – Fast & Further

NIO delivered so far more than 9,700 NIO ES8, but after the recent unveiling of the NIO ES6 we should expect a lot more from the Chinese manufacturer, which seems to aspire to be the Chinese-Tesla.

With the launch of the second all-electric model in mid-2019, NIO could become a major player in the premium segment, especially since prices are very competitive.

Here is an additional set of images and all of the numbers that we could uncover for specs and prices:

NIO ES6 Performance spec:

70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)

510 km (317 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 430 km (267 miles) with 70 kWh battery

or dual motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

system output: 400 kW (160 kW permanent magnet motor in the front and 240 kW induction motor in the rear) and 725 Nm of torque

top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m

NIO ES6 Standard spec:

70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)

480 km (298 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 410 km (255 miles) with 70 kWh battery

or dual motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

system output: 320 kW (two 160 kW permanent magnet motors)

top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m

The prices are (before subsidies):

Standard (320 kW, 70 kWh): 358,000 yuan (≈$51,827)

Standard (320 kW, 84 kWh): 408,000 yuan (≈$59,065)

Performance (400 kW, 70 kWh): 398,000 yuan (≈$57,617)

Performance (400 kW, 84 kWh): 448,000 yuan (≈$64,856)

As you can see, the cost of upgrade from 70 to 84 kWh is 50,000 yuan (≈$7,238) for 14 kWh or 40,000 yuan (≈$5,790) for more power.