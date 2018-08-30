  1. Home
NIO To Double Its Value In First Days Of U.S. Trading

2 H BY MARK KANE 4

Bad timing affected NIO from raising more money.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO was able to raise $1 billion through its IPO on the NYSE, but it was clearly seen that there is higher potential.

“In an interview Wednesday, NIO Chief Financial Officer Louis Hsieh attributed the low initial price to bad timing, saying losses in Asian markets had made domestic investors “too jittery.””

Right after the trading began, stock value went up from $6.26 and now within 48 hours is around twice higher at a level of over $12 per share!

In the future, NIO would like to sell cars also in Europe and the U.S., but it will probably be second-generation models on new platform.

Source: Bloomberg

John

I got in on 100 shares, come on NIO!! Be the next Tesla!

40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
Goaterguy

I got in on 165 at 6.50. I have seen the cars in person, very well done.

28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
John

Nice work, I was late in at $9, I think I should be ok, though.

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

Wall Street sure screwed these guys.

25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago