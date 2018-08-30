NIO To Double Its Value In First Days Of U.S. Trading
Bad timing affected NIO from raising more money.
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO was able to raise $1 billion through its IPO on the NYSE, but it was clearly seen that there is higher potential.
“In an interview Wednesday, NIO Chief Financial Officer Louis Hsieh attributed the low initial price to bad timing, saying losses in Asian markets had made domestic investors “too jittery.””
Right after the trading began, stock value went up from $6.26 and now within 48 hours is around twice higher at a level of over $12 per share!
In the future, NIO would like to sell cars also in Europe and the U.S., but it will probably be second-generation models on new platform.
We’ve accomplished a lot in a short time, thanks to the creativity and hard work of everyone @NIOGlobal @NIO_US Such an honor to be part of the team! pic.twitter.com/SiRSeJxJAs
— Padmasree (@Padmasree) September 12, 2018
Today marks our next milestone. https://t.co/VqmPv7jQqh #blueskycoming $NIO pic.twitter.com/DU6FivKL7V
— NIO (@NIOGlobal) September 12, 2018
Source: Bloomberg
4 Comments on "NIO To Double Its Value In First Days Of U.S. Trading"
I got in on 100 shares, come on NIO!! Be the next Tesla!
I got in on 165 at 6.50. I have seen the cars in person, very well done.
Nice work, I was late in at $9, I think I should be ok, though.
Wall Street sure screwed these guys.