Nikola Two Electric Semi Teased Ahead Of Reveal Event

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Nikola has plans to reveal its electric semi-trucks this April.

InsideEVs will be on hand for Nikola World 2019 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. The special event will take place on April 16 and 17, 2019. According to Nikola, the semis will be unveiled on the evening of the 16th, but the fun continues the next day when attendees will participate in demonstration drives of the Nikola Two electric semi and rides in Nikola NZT OHV.

While Nikola seemed laser-focused on hydrogen power initially, now it seems to have discovered the benefit of all-electric power via the plug. The company claims its Nikola Two and Nikola Tre (European variant) will come in both hydrogen and electric variants. However, it still shares that the hydrogen trucks will be for long-haul application, and the all-electric semis should be reserved for inner city trips and/or those that carry less weight. Nikola Motor Company recently tweeted:

Fast forward to this week and Nikola CEO Trevor Milton took to social media to drop some teaser images of the electric Nikola Two. He claims the truck is “going to change the entire world” and its “real for all the haters.” Interesting way to present the concept? At any rate, we’ve embedded the tweet with images below:

Do you think Nikola can pull it off? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

