Nikola Two Electric Semi Teased Ahead Of Reveal Event

38 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Nikola has plans to reveal its electric semi-trucks this April.

InsideEVs will be on hand for Nikola World 2019 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. The special event will take place on April 16 and 17, 2019. According to Nikola, the semis will be unveiled on the evening of the 16th, but the fun continues the next day when attendees will participate in demonstration drives of the Nikola Two electric semi and rides in Nikola NZT OHV.

While Nikola seemed laser-focused on hydrogen power initially, now it seems to have discovered the benefit of all-electric power via the plug. The company claims its Nikola Two and Nikola Tre (European variant) will come in both hydrogen and electric variants. However, it still shares that the hydrogen trucks will be for long-haul application, and the all-electric semis should be reserved for inner city trips and/or those that carry less weight. Nikola Motor Company recently tweeted:

Breaking: Our CEO, @nikolatrevor will announce Nikola Two and Nikola Tre in both Hydrogen and BEV at Nikola World. You will be able to order both trucks in 500kWh, 750kWh and 1mWh options BEV. Don’t miss Nikola World 2019. Hydrogen long haul, BEV short haul. #emissionsgameover — Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) February 8, 2019

Fast forward to this week and Nikola CEO Trevor Milton took to social media to drop some teaser images of the electric Nikola Two. He claims the truck is “going to change the entire world” and its “real for all the haters.” Interesting way to present the concept? At any rate, we’ve embedded the tweet with images below:

Just left our facility where the Nikola Two is being prepared for the unveiling….in 2.5 months our team will unveil the most advanced semi truck that mankind has ever engineered or seen. It took my breath away. #emissionsgameover #dieselisdead #nikola #nikolaworld2019 — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) January 30, 2019

What’s to come at Nikola World 2019? Don’t miss it for anything. This truck is going to change the entire world. Yes, this truck is real for all the haters. See you in April! #emissionsgameover pic.twitter.com/YsQ8XZKCRZ — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) February 19, 2019

Do you think Nikola can pull it off? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.