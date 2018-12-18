Nikola Motors Achieves $200 Million Fundraising Goal
Funding secured.
Nikola Motor Company has oversubscribed its C round of financing, raising $210 million in total – more than $100 million this summer and an additional $105 million in November.
The company said that so far it received $12 billion in pre-orders, with $380 million in just-announced Nikola Tre European orders. We are not sure how much are binding-orders but we assume not too many, as the production version of the hydrogen truck hasn’t yet been unveiled or demonstrated in action.
Nikola promises that by 2028 it will have hydrogen infrastructure coverage in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.
“Just last week, Nikola announced a sneak peak of the European Nikola Tre hydrogen semi-truck at its Nikola World event set for April 16-17, 2019. The cost per mile for the Nikola Tre is expected to be around 10-20 percent less than comparable diesels in Europe. “Once the Nikola Tre arrives in Europe, diesel will finally be on its way out, ” said CEO Trevor Milton.
In the first five days, Nikola has logged over $380 million in orders for the Nikola Tre and is now in discussions with some of the biggest fleets and brands in Europe. “It is a not a bad start for a new European and Australian brand,” said Nikola’s CFO Kim Brady.
“Now that we are funded and oversubscribed, we are kicking it into high gear and preparing for Nikola World 2019. At Nikola World, you will see the USA Nikola Two prototype in action and be able to step foot in our European Nikola Tre. We also have a few surprises for the show from our powersports division and other new product announcements,” said Milton.”
40 Comments on "Nikola Motors Achieves $200 Million Fundraising Goal"
And it’s also free to reserve one on the website… i wonder if these all count als “Pre-orders”
That’s a brave investment, it’s effectively betting that Tesla won’t succeed with the Semi.
The Tesla truck is a much shorter range truck and won’t really be competing with the Nikola. They will be deployed in very different settings.
Without hundreds of millions dollars worth of yet to be build (but never gonna happen…)infrastructure it’s actually Nikola’s trucks that aren’t going very far.
Did you read their business plan? You seem to be pretty confident it has holes.
It’s based on unrealistically low estimates for the cost of H2 fuel — much too low — as well as unrealistically low estimates of construction costs for a truck stop that can dispense the H2 into semi tractors.
I don’t know if it’s a combination of wishful thinking and science denial, or an outright scam. But either way, Nikola is a sham company.
My sympathies to anyone who threw their money away investing in the company.
For a “sham company”, it appears that Nicola is going to have enough angel investors “who threw their money ($210 M) away”, to continue operations, at least in the near term.
By 2028 it should be interesting to see what Nicola’s promised “hydrogen infrastructure coverage in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia” actually looks like. The planned three Continent Hydrogen infrastructure buildout alone, should take up a sizable chunk of that $210 million C round financing.
The “coverage” is for trucking not cars.
I think H2 is a good idea for semi and big petro company should just start building the network, they do not need to be everywhere. just along highways.
Once you get a range above ~500 miles, charging/refueling infrastructure is much more important. Hydrogen filling stations are expensive and at the moment virtually non-existent. It will prove to be one of Nikola’s two achilles heels. (the other being fuel cost)
But I hope they succeed, the more the merrier. The switch to sustainable transport can’t be quick enough.
To succeed the first thing Nikola needs to figure out is how to reduce the cost of distributed hydrogen from $16/kg to a price point that’s competitive with diesel at least, which means getting it below $3/kg. If they figure out how to do that they shouldn’t even bother with those trucks, they would have achieved the miracle of affordable hydrogen and capitalize on that.
It’s the same as Fisker claiming his cars will be powered by solid state batteries; if he was sitting on commercially viable solid state that would be his business, not some fancy car, yet illogical stories like that seem to actually work on some investors. Bizarre…
Exactly! If Nikola really has some magic way to make a profit at selling H2 at $2/kg, as they claim, then they should do that. They would make billions or even trillions if that was possible. No need for them to take on the added burden of making and selling trucks to use magically low-priced H2 fuel.
It is obvious how to achieve some $5/kg, studies and calculations have been done on the subject, and pilot projects. You just increase scale and you have much lower CapEx & OpEx per kg both for distribution and production.
It is hard to do it just with few thousand low millage cars, but is different for fleet trucks that consume much more fuel and refuel in the same places, or transit buses that refuel in one place.
Government regulations that mandate emission reductions also help. Diesel is taxed up to $5-$7/US gallon in Europe, and most of these taxes are not going to be applied to hydrogen fuel until it scales up.
Now it is up to them to show that they can execute, as it is still new thing for such use.
The hydrogen lobby made sure to leave a trail of wildly optimistic cost projections on the internet, but here we are after decades of research (this is *not* a new thing)at $16/kg. Like the man said: everything works in PowerPoint but the laws of physics are definitely not helping making hydrogen more than the hoax it obviously is. Even the $5/kg you suggest is too expensive for Nikola’s HFCV truck to be competitive with diesel let alone battery electrics.
Subsidies like tax exemptions could plug the holes but are not sustainable nor likely if BEV trucks are available as a subsidy free alternative.
To zzzzzzzzz – It really isn’t obvious at all. It’s a fact that via hydrolysis it takes around 68kWh of electricity per kg of hydrogen to do the electrolysis and compress to the required pressure. There’s little technology can do about that – it’s inherent to the physics.
So what figure for cost do we use per kWh of electricity? Let’s be kind and assume about 4cents per kilowatt hour. Even then, we’re talking not far short of $3 per kg, **FOR ELECTRICITY ALONE**.
On top of that, you have:
capital cost of hydrolysis stations
maintenance (compressor maintenance is not cheap)
labour
land and building costs for the stations
local taxation etc
and I would be very confident that all those are going to average out to a lot, lot more than $2/kg! So how on earth can it “obviously” be the case that the cost of hydrogen will only be $5/kg?
And that’s before we even think about any profit on the (vast) investment!
To put a more concrete cost number on this: NREL study labeled “Comparison of conventional vs.modular hydrogen refueling stations” puts the cost of hydrogen by on site electrolysis at $21,73/kg for a 300kg/day station (see conclusion).
They should use solar panel from Solar City and battery from Tesla to produce H2!
They definitely should, and while they are wasting power at a rate of 3 to 1 compared to battery electrics Tesla could use the proceeds to build out the solution that actually is viable: battery electric trucks.
They make the fuel where they dispense it.
Using electrolysis presumably but per the firms that make the equipment for that that takes about 68kWh per KG. A BEV truck would get ~35 miles from that, a hydrogen truck ~7 miles.
Nikola Motors has claimed it will become U.S. largest energy consumer, now you know why.
Arne-nl: if the H2 is from fossil fuels (and it will be) this is *not* an example of “sustainable transport”.
No, there are more ways to make H2, not just the one you’re mentioning.
The most well-known is electrolysis (with solar or wind energy). Nikola has stated they will only use that method. So, although it is wasteful use of precious green electricity, it doesn’t depend on fossil fuels.
There are other pathways possible like a direct sunlight-to-H2 “artificial leaf”, but these are more lab tests than practice. It merely shows that we probably have multiple ways to generate fossil-free H2.
To arne-nl – Yes, such is possible, technically POSSIBLE….. if money is no object! (Though the “artificial leaf”trials show very poor efficiency to date.)
But if you accept we start with solar or wind derived energy, then why, WHY not simply just use such to charge vehicle batteries? Why consider a more convoluted route in every aspect, and one which wastes so much more of the energy in so doing? Why go a route that realistically will cost more per mile than diesel?
In the past, the answer would be that batteries simply were too expensive and not viable. That’s just not true any more, and the trend seems to be getting cheaper and quicker to charge as time goes by.
I can only assume that anyone who doesn’t accept that has a vested interest in hydrogen technology…….. Unfortunately (for them), realities are likely to catch up in a very painful manner for some.
How so?
If the Tesla Semi succeeds, diesel will be gone, or on the way out, long before Nikola builds most of their promised hydrogen infrastructure. And trying to compete against cheaper battery-electric trucks is hopeless. So their only hope is that battery-electric trucks do not happen for some reason…
Typically you don’t charge 18-wheeler from 220V outlet in your surburban house with attached garage while you sleep at night 😉
“We are not sure how much are binding-orders but we assume not too many, as the production version of the hydrogen truck hasn’t yet been unveiled or demonstrated in action.”
Could the author of this article please point to just one single piece on InsideEV when you said the same about the Tesla Semi?
Thank you!
Why? The Nikola semi only has free reservations and no binding orders. So their order value is exactly zero.
Tesla has reservations that cost and they also have the possibility to put yourself at the front by actually putting in an order and paying for the semi straight away. Very different.
A better comparison would be Fisker or Faraday. Tesla is now an established company where Nikola Motors is not.
Clarification of non-binding orders was true and was written about Tesla for that matter. Every pre-order of the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Semi were not binding orders even with the reservation cost. As for the statement about the number of orders delivered has to do with the fact that the company is starting from the ground up. OK, maybe not Fisker, but Faraday Future. Also, read IEVs early comments on Audi and VW’s many false starts.
Dan makes another relevant point above. Cars, trucks, and heavy vehicles will be more specialized. Nickola Motors specialty will be long halls. A battery may compete against a long hall hydrogen, but hydrogen can’t compete against short and medium-haul trucks. Fleet managers won’t be emotional, they will simply do the math.
None of them are orders. Stop using the terms orders or pre-orders. Unless you have payed or a written contract that you will pay sometime in the future there is no order or per-order.
Order value and pre-order value is zero for Nikola.
What they have is zero cost reservations.
Sounds credible, but such claim doesn’t pass real life smell test when you think about it.
There are many thousands industrial vehicles in warehouses in the US and the world. The all don’t go any long distances, but work in the same warehouse day over day. Electricity is cheap in North America, and all these vehicles were traditionally powered by batteries, whatever kind of batteries are cheaper to run.
Now they are switching from rechargeable batteries to hydrogen fuel in droves. Plug Power alone has some 80 refueling stations in the US, each dispensing 150-300 kg/day. Not a semi truck fuel use scale, so fuel is much more expensive than electricity.
Do you think it happens because some Koch brother and Big Oil conspiracy to undermine holy batteries? No, it is just business, no emotions. It is much cheaper to operate your equipment whole 2-3 shifts than to pay wages while it is charging doing nothing, and use your warehouse area for charging and/or battery swapping rooms. Just refuel in minutes and you are back in business.
USPS has done the switch recently in their Washington DC distribution center. Payoff period? Less than 2 years. Obviously other USPS distribution centers will follow.
While the refundable Tesla Semi reservations are not exactly binding either, the non-trivial deposits proves some level of commitment; while the zero-cost Nikola reservations do not require any commitment at all, and thus claiming they are “orders” is disingenuous — only a tiny fraction (if any) of these reservation holders will actually ever buy anything. If it doesn’t cost fleet managers anything to hedge their bets, it’s a good idea to do so, no matter how unlikely they think Nikola will actually come up with a viable product…
Nikola did collected deposits from the beginning. As they are startup that may or may not survive, it requires some skin the game to make a deposit even if it is refundable in theory. So they already had enough proof of demand for their product a while ago, they just need to provide the product now.
Later they refunded all the deposits, saying that basically they are not some pyramid scheme to use deposit money to scale the company. You can keep deposits in separate account that is somewhat protected in case of bankruptcy, but what is the point of deposits if it is not crowdfunding scheme.
Tesla has two working prototypes which clearly demonstrate the technology is workable. The fact that Tesla hasn’t yet shown a production prototype doesn’t alter that fact.
The jury is still out as to whether trucking fleet operators can operate Tesla Semi Trucks at a profit, but at least we know they do work, that Tesla can build them, and Tesla has demonstrated they can recharge them in a practical manner.
None of that is true for Nikola. It’s quite easy to show, using either economics or science, that their claims for costs (of both fuel and fueling station construction) are so absurd as to qualify as either wishful thinking or an outright scam.
It would be interesting to know who would invest in a company that promises $4-5K/month lease deals including 1 million miles worth of free hydrogen if the hydrogen cost alone would set Nikola back $20k/month for 100K/miles per year long haul trucks at current hydrogen prices.
I do see why everybody is signing up for lease deals for the sort of money they would normally spend on diesel alone though, everybody likes a free truck but I hope its clear to the reservation holders that Nikola’s numbers don’t even remotely add up and that those free trucks are not going to happen.
I’d imagine they expect to produce hydrogen for less than $20/kg.
Reportedly, Nikola is aiming for a cost of $2/kg… fearlessly defying the laws of thermodynamics, basic economics, and common sense.
Of course, if they really could do that, there would be no need to make and sell trucks. They could make billions or trillions just selling H2 at $3-4/kg.
http://www.ammoniaenergy.org/nel-stakes-a-claim-on-another-key-frontier-of-hydrogen-implementation/
As the proverb goes: A fool and his money are soon parted.
Apparently Nikola has found a lot of fools.
The established truck manufacturers like Daimler which by the way do have vast multi-decade fuel cell experience seem to disagree with Nikola on the fuel cell truck front, they are not deploying any fuel cell trucks, battery trucks yes.
Here’s a new acroym for proposed H2 vehicles; FFCV = Fossil Fuel Cell Vehicle.