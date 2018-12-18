Nikola Motors Achieves $200 Million Fundraising Goal

6 H BY MARK KANE

Funding secured.

Nikola Motor Company has oversubscribed its C round of financing, raising $210 million in total – more than $100 million this summer and an additional $105 million in November.

The company said that so far it received $12 billion in pre-orders, with $380 million in just-announced Nikola Tre European orders. We are not sure how much are binding-orders but we assume not too many, as the production version of the hydrogen truck hasn’t yet been unveiled or demonstrated in action.

Nikola promises that by 2028 it will have hydrogen infrastructure coverage in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.