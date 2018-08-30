Nikola Motors Boldly Claims It Will Become U.S. Largest Energy Consumer
Nikola Motors will be an electricity guzzler. Probably not a wise marketing move for the automaker.
Nikola Motor Company plans to launch its first hydrogen refueling station by the end of 2020 and have more than 820 such station within 10 years – by the end of 2028.
Because each of those stations are expected to serve 160 hydrogen fuel cell trucks a day (up to 8,000 kg of hydrogen), the amount of renewable electricity (mostly photovoltaic) needed to satisfy demand is projected to be extremely high.
The scenario envisions that 422 MWh of electricity is needed daily per station, which brings the total to 349 GWh for 828 stations in 2018 every day.
“Within 10 years,@nikolamotor will become the largest energy consumer in America. Estimated 820 stations going online by 2028. Each station fills 160 trucks daily- will consume 422 MWh of renewables (422 MWh X 828 stations = 349 GWh per day)”
Assuming that 422 MWh is needed for 160 trucks, a single truck will need 2.6 MWh or 2,600 kWh of electricity to produce enough hydrogen for all its tanks. And that’s probably a reasonable amount – because total efficiency of using hydrogen is low. We believe that an all-electric truck could do the same distance using 800-1000 kWh battery (charging losses would probably be only several percent).
That is a lot of energy!
Can’t imaging them to keep the hydrogen free of “charge”.
That doesn’t really seem like something to be proud of.
Ha! They just made their own case against themselves. I know Tesla doesnt run ads but they should make an exception in this case and run Nikila Motors add for them with a simple asterisk at the end showing that a Tesla semi would use less than half that energy per day.
I wouln’t be proud to claim being the largest energy consumer when we know that the FCV cycle takes THREE TIMES the amount of energy as a pure electric does.
WTF? We all know we must diminish our global energy consumption!
Not talking about primary energy obviously, they are only a bit worse than ice-trucks now. I guess Scania or Volvo trucks consume a lot more (primary) energy.
So they will have double the running costs of an electric semi, at a minimum?
Running costs are a lot more than just fuel. it all depends on a lot of factors, and will probably vary per each operator and their requirements. And if fuel is truly free then it’s cheaper for the operator than a Tesla Semi, where they’d have to pay for the electricity.
I guess how long the H2 remains free probably depends on a lot of factors, not least how the H2 is generated. If they’re using Solar to split water then Opex to produce the hydrogen will be pretty low.
Sadly , Their Days are Numbered…..
Oh wow bold plan but the capex numbers won’t look pretty! Lets say very very optimistically that they will somehow figure out how to build them at 40 mil per 8t station then we are still talking about over 30 billion total for 820 stations. And those stations aren’t going to be low maintenance either. I don’t know what tech they have but how on Earth can they compete with BEV trucks if they have to swallows such investments?
I think by around 2025, Nikola will toss in the towel on the hydrogen folly and just build EV trucks like Tesla, Daimler, Volvo, BYD and everybody else.
I think battery cost will be pretty low by 2025
Considering that FCEV waste about 75% of electrical energy (50% for water to H electrolysis, 50% for fuel cell to wheels), they will be the largest electrical waste heat producer.
I believe that using the best of today’s technology the real number is 60%. Not that it changes your point tho.
Goes against everything the E generation has been building, now if they generated their own energy without consuming energy that would be worthy of print but this goes against everything.
They are in the solar energy business.
Untold billions of dollars and person-hours are going into the battery, capacitor and fuel cell research these days, so let Nikola just develop a good electric truck, and when it’s ready, employ whatever source of power – or a combination thereof – gives the best bang for the buck.
350 GWh per day is about the same as my country.