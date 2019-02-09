Nikola Announces All-Electric Semi Truck: Up To 1,000-kWh Battery
Nikola recognizes the advantages of BEVs. Will skip FCVs at some point?
Nikola Motor Company surprisingly announced that it intends to offer also an all-electric version of its hydrogen fuel cell trucks – Nikola Two and Nikola Tre (European version), while the biggest Nikola One will remain FCV only.
Those new BEVs are to be presented at the Nikola World even later this year with three battery options:
- 500 kWh
- 750 kWh
- 1,000 kWh (1 MWh)
Nikola explains that it’s still bullish about hydrogen for long hauls, but in case of short hauls, it sees the advantage of BEVs. At least in theory, it seems that the all-electric version will be in a competitive position to the Tesla Semi.
The main question is whether Nikola doubts in its hydrogen concept (as many of us do)? It’s not too late to switch to BEVs.
“H2 is 5,000 lbs lighter than BEV and is cheaper for long haul applications even with H2 costs. BEV is for inner cities and non weight sensitive applications. Nikola is not phasing our hydrogen at all, we will see 50:1 more hydrogen orders but some applications BEV works great.”
The 1 MWh battery pack is expected to give Nikola Two a range of 400 miles (640 km) or 300 miles (480 km) in cold weather. Nikola says also that such a big battery will weight half of the truck’s weight.
“1) BEV @ 80,000 lbs. uses ~ 2.25 kWh per mile in real weather and normal hills on routes. 1MWh gets about 400 miles. Only 90% battery is useable. In cold weather, you get 300 miles / 1Mwh. Takes 69,000 “21700” cells @ 68grams = 1MWh. 10.5k weight in cells. 20k truck weight2) Fuel cell 80 kg H2 gets 7-10 miles per kg and uses same 2.25 kWh per mile as BEV. Fuel cell weight 15k -17k so about 3k – 5k pounds less than BEV. Fuel Cell can’t be beat long haul and BEV is good option for short haul. World needs both. ICE is enemy, not hydrogen or BEV”
Okay, next month they will announce also a Fusion truck. So far they have got CNG, hydrogen, and BEV, only these, and nothing delivered to any customer. I seriously doubt, they have any reliable battery cell supply chain.
It’s easy to line up small amounts of batteries. BEV Semi trucks won’t need large quantities for years. The first ones will be extensively tested by fleets before they buy in quantity.
These guys don’t have anything to show. Only vapor.
69 2170s per kWh is 14.5 Wh each and 213 Wh/kg. Panasonic’s are around 17Wh each and 265 Wh/kg. That assumes Tesla can get 3000 cycles out of NCA, though, which is….. unproven.
“cheaper for long haul applications even with H2 costs”
Cheaper for who? At 5X price of diesel, it’s not cheaper. BEV should not be a comparison, they should compare to all trucks, just like I compare BEV to all cars to judge how good a particular EV is.
The fuel cell stack is not very durable, many components crap out prematurely, the poisoning of the catalyst is guaranteed. Then, there are safety valves, pipes to be inspected, leak detectors. The high pressure tanks are another headache. These guys are completely on crack.
Nikola is claiming they’re going to build a nationwide network of H2 fueling stations which will sell H2 fuel at a price per mile lower than diesel. That’s one of the ways we know it’s a sham company.
No doubt their H2 fuel will be made by unicorns from rainbows. 🙄
It’s about as likely as Tesla’s nationwide network of 7 cent/kWh Megachargers.
Well, if Nikola hadn’t announced intentions to make and sell a fool cell semi truck, and if they hadn’t announced physically impossible plans to make and sell H2 fuel at a profit for only $2-3/kg, then I might take seriously their new vaporware BEV semi truck.
But as it is… No. Nikola is a sham company, and I very seriously doubt they will ever have a production vehicle of any type.
My biggest problem with this company is not their choice of natural gas, H2 or BEV, it’s the fact that they have absolutely no track record of producing a vehicle, other than a completely irrelevant BEV ATV. Not to say that new companies can’t emerge and hire up the right talent, but it’s a joke to suggest that Nikola is anywhere near as far down the path towards a production vehicle as Tesla is.
That’s why the largest truck maker Daimler is talking to Tesla, and not to Nikola.
They were horrified to learn that hydrogen filling stations are being closed in hydrogen-rich Norway.
Think they should start with something smaller, maybe a scooter. Once they have proven that their not clueless they can move up to something bigger… Imagine where Tesla would be today if they started first with a Semi-Truck..