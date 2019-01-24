Will An NFL Offensive Tackle Fit Inside A Tesla Roadster? Video

34 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This Detroit Lion gets acquainted with the original Tesla Roadster.

We recently shared What’s Inside Family’s delivery of its used, 2010 Tesla Roadster. Channel host Dan test drove the upcoming Roadster and put a deposit down. Then, he won a Roadster via the Tesla Referral Program, which now happens to be going away in about a week. So, he decided to purchase an original Roadster to add to his growing Tesla collection. Dan is reasonably tall (6’2″), yet he fits comfortably in the tiny, Lotus Elise-based, all-electric two-seater. How about an NFL lineman?

While two-seat convertible roadsters like the Tesla generally offer respectable accommodations for the driver, this is not necessarily the case once a passenger steps in. As you can see from the video, 6-foot-5-inch tall Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby and Dan both tower over the car. However, its Crosby’s girth that makes getting into the car difficult. Once he’s seated inside next to Dan, the two are quite cozy due to the car’s slim width. Crosby is able to successfully pilot the Roadster, but it’s a cramped situation.

Later in the video, another professional athlete steps into the vehicle. He’s 6’8″ tall, but very slim. Watch the video to see how that goes.

It’s sleek, powerful and fast – but can an original Tesla Roadster fit someone who is 6’5″ and 315 lbs?

