Hyundai Says Next Year’s Ioniq Electric Will Get A Range Boost
These days, an EV needs a lot more than 124 miles of range to be relevant.
When the Hyundai Ioniq Electric went on sale early last year, it offered one the industry’s most compelling set of EV features: 124 miles of range, a price below $30,000, and a lot more passenger and cargo room than the Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan Leaf, or Chevy Volt. In a sign that EV technology is moving at warp speed, that’s not nearly enough—just 18 months later.
“It will be a nice improvement but not like the Kona’s range,” said Hyundai’s Castillo.
So Hyundai is planning to increase the size of the Ioniq Electric’s battery pack next year, most likely with the 2020 model. “The Ioniq’s range will improve at the model-year change. It will get bigger,” said Gil Castillo, Hyundai’s senior group manager for alternative vehicle strategy, during our drive of the 258-mile Kona Electric last week.
As we discussed in our first drive of the Kona EV, new EVs need two characteristics to be viable: more than 200 miles of range and a crossover body style.
Case in point: The Kia Niro plug-in hybrid, a small crossover, costs $2,000 more and is less efficient than the compact Ioniq PHEV. The plug-in Niro offers 26 miles of all-electric range compared to the Ioniq’s 29 miles. At the same time, the Niro’s 105 MPGe is handily beat by the Ioniq’s 119 MPGe.
Crossovers rule
“It doesn’t matter that the Ioniq has better fuel economy,” said Castillo. “That doesn’t matter as much as the body style, which is so much more important.” Despite its superlatives, Hyundai Ioniq plug-in hybrid sales this year are half as much as Kia sale of the Niro PHEV.
Even with a boost in battery size, the Ioniq Electric compact will struggle to get noticed at Hyundai dealership, when it’s sitting next to the 258-mile Kona EV crossover sport utility. That’s the case even though the Kona is converted from a gas-powered vehicle and the Ioniq is a purpose-built electrified platform. (The Kona EV is not on sale yet, but Hyundai has managed only 266 sales of the Ioniq Electric so far in 2018.)
Now that we know the Ioniq’s battery pack will get bigger next year, the question becomes how big? In the past couple of years, we saw Ford Focus Electric, Volkswagen E-Golf, and BMW i3 get model-year range upgrades of between 40 and 51 percent. A 50-percent increase in the Ioniq Electric’s range would bring it to 186 miles.
So 40 kW / 164 miles?
Hyundai Ionic Electric
Current battery pack: 28 kWh
New battery pack: 36 kWh?
This is the sort of thing we need. Not a $57k Luxury semi autonomous saloon.
A more affordable, lift gate, compact car.
Buy the time the standard range Model 3 comes out it will face a range of equivalent competitive rivals. But that was the point of Tesla anyway 😉
My hunch is when the Model 3 Standard ships, the difference will be is that Tesla will be making money on the car and everyone else will be discounting to sell their EVs for $29,000 while losing money…
186 miles would be great if the price stays below $30k. If the charging rate is above 150k, it would be a fantastic value.
Charging rate of 150K? $150,000? 150 Kms per Hour? What does that mean? 150 kW? And why “above”, if you mean 150 kW?
No need for 350 kW Charging in Small, High Energy Density Battery Packs! A High Power Pack, of 40 kWh, that can handle 10C+, might be OK, but most other cells are 2-3C, tops, so even 100 kW becomes a “Lot” of power for them!
I think most people don’t realise how charging and batteries work. I make not claims to be an expert either but I do realise that you can’t just keep increasing the input charge rate and expect the charging time to decrease. The way it was explained to me, it’s like filling up a glass of water. You can only increase the rate of water so much. e.g. try using a fire engine hose to fill a glass of water to the top without spilling any water.
The battery pack can only take the charge the BMS allows.
„The Kona EV is not on sale yet, but Hyundai has managed only 266 sales of the Ioniq Electric so far in 2018.“
So this article is just about the US market. Surely the Kona EV is already on sale and the Ioniq sold more units than that per week.
Kona will only be available in CARB states initially so Ioniq shouldn’t have too much competition outside those. If it is available at all that is, Hyundai has great EVs but lacks so far the battery supply capacity to sell them in serious numbers.
Giving it the 39 kwh battery would make sense. The Ioniq is so efficient it would go like 170 miles EPA on that battery, which would be pretty good.
The Ioniq is already very popular in Europe, and is already a practical vehicle with it’s current range. I’d say anything over 160 miles/250km if the price stays the same would keep it competitive. Yes, beside a Kona with 258miles of range it might look like a lesser vehicle, but they are still not meeting the demand from EV savvy buyers.
Those EV savvy buyers in Europe will know that the extra range might not be worth it for the extra 5-8K Euros sticker price. Especially when the Ioniq has more useable cargo space. Maybe the Kona can take a roof rack to compensate, but that knocks 15% off your range.
When do sales go Nation Wide, in the USA?
probably not for a long long time. I think Hyundai is getting themselves ready for the EV revolution by building these EVs in small numbers, so they’ll be ready to go when battery prices and supply are ready. Until then, they don’t want to be the first movers, so they’ll only make just enough for compliance.