Next VW I.D. Family Member Could Be A Rugged Off-Road EV

56 M BY MARK KANE 6

Dual-motor all-wheel drive off-roader to join the ranks of I.D.?

Klaus Bischof, Executive Director of Volkswagen Design, hinted at the  unveiling event, that the next Volkswagen I.D. family member could be not only all-electric, but envisioned for off-roading.

The “rugged electric 4×4” also would be based on the MEB-platform.

“Speaking on the eve of the Shanghai motor show, where the firm launched a new ID Roomzz large SUV concept, Bischoff responded to a question about Volkswagen producing a more traditional MEB-based 4×4 by saying: “Maybe one of the next ID family members is a more rugged thing than we have seen.””

The Volkswagen I.D. BUGGY concept from Geneva already proved off-road EVs are in the area of interest, but it was more like a demonstrator of low-volume models for 3rd party manufacturers, that would be using the MEB platform. This time the true off-roader would be similarly sized to the I.D. CROZZ/I.D. ROOMZZ.

Bischof added that the problem with off-road EVs is that you need to make them higher and more boxy, which harms aerodynamics and can cut 60 km (37 miles) of range. It’s interesting that Bischof stated precise range loss, which suggests that VW already did some simulations.

““The higher and more boxy you go, the harder the aerodynamics are – it’s the biggest hurdle,” he said. “You can lose 60km of range by doing this.””

Volkswagen I.D. Family:

  • I.D. (hatchback)
  • I.D. CROZZ (SUV & Coupe)
  • I.D. BUZZ (and I.D. BUZZ CARGO
  • I.D. VIZZION
  • I.D. BUGGY
  • I.D. R
  • I.D. ROOMZZ

Source: Autocar

6 Comments on "Next VW I.D. Family Member Could Be A Rugged Off-Road EV"

Speculawyer

VW has a whole fleet of EVs that don’t exist yet.🙄

Get some cars out the door before announcing so many.

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
sammy

And on the same day when their former boss was charged over Dieselgate????
Coincidence or conspiracy?

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
ffbj

Coincidence, since with both all the arrests and announcements being made at VW it is statistically highly probable for them to occur on or around the same time.

10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
James

(Original James) The average consumer wants an SUV/crossover that looks tough (or stronger, beefier than the average sedan or grocery-getter).

Volkswagen is on point here, knowing their customer base and those consumers they can steal from brands like JEEP and Ford.

To 90% of people, aerodynamics means nothing. The hard part is achieving low aero .cd while allowing a ground clearance plus boxy shape folks associate with offroad capability.

12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
ffbj

A family of vehicles that I hope doesn’t move in next to me.
I want to apologize for saying the other day that VW was a criminal organization, to be more accurate they are an organization run by criminals.

12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Blatant lying filthy criminals.

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago