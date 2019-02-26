Confirmed: Next Generation Porsche Macan Will Be All-Electric

42 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Porsche has confirmed via a press release that its Macan has a battery-electric future.

We take any Volkswagen Group press release as a grain of salt. The group’s announcements have been more than plenty and changing regularly. Also, we haven’t really seen a production vehicle to finally verify any truth. Nonetheless — although under the VW umbrella — it seems Porsche is well on its way to an all-electric future.

According to Porsche’s most recent press release, the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG will manufacture the next-gen Macan as an all-electric vehicle. If the automaker follows through, it will be the first battery-electric SUV from the brand.

As Porsche states, this is an additional expansion of the company’s all-electric portfolio. This makes sense since the Porsche Taycan is set to launch later this year. The Macan will be part of the forthcoming, all-new Mission E family of all-electric vehicles. Not to mention that it’s claimed to be followed by the Taycan Cross Turismo. Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG Oliver Blume writes:

Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly; not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character. By 2022 we will be investing more than six billion euros in electric mobility, and by 2025 50% of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electric drive system. Nevertheless, over the next ten years we will focus on a drive mix consisting of even further optimised petrol engines, plug-in hybrid models, and purely electrically operated sports cars. Our aim is to take a pioneering role in technology, and for this reason we will continue to consistently align the company with the mobility of the future.

Porsche, once again, shares that it’s already in the process of transitioning its Leipzig site to an electromobility manufacturing facility. Accordingly, the tech in the upcoming electric Macan should mirror that of the Taycan.

Source: Porsche