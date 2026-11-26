Home

News

Charging

Ionna Slashes EV Charging Prices For Thanksgiving

The up-and-coming EV charging network is halving prices across its network, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

Photo by: Suvrat Kothari

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 26, at 3:03am ET

Add InsideEVs as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Public EV charging network Ionna is charging less across its network for Thanksgiving weekend.

The company, backed by several automakers, has halved charging prices.

The fixed pricing is available through November 29.

Ionna, the EV charging network that ranked first in J.D. Power’s latest public charging satisfaction survey, has slashed prices at its stations across the country for Thanksgiving weekend.

The company, which usually charges an average of $0.40/kilowatt-hour, is now asking for $0.20/kWh plus tax at all its DC fast charging stations in the United States. That’s a 50% discount, and drivers don’t have to do anything special to get it—just plug in and pay, either through the automaker’s official smartphone app, the on-site payment terminals, or the Presto app for Tesla owners who want to enjoy the Autocharge function.

For long-distance travel, the slashed charging rates can make a big difference. A single 50-kilowatt-hour session that used to cost $20 will now be just $10 plus tax, but seeing how many people are traveling across the country these days, multiple sessions will be necessary, driving the cost savings even further.

And it’s not like the cost reduction comes with any strings attached. Ionna uses 400-kilowatt chargers from Alpitronic exclusively, so there’s plenty of wiggle room for even the most power-hungry EVs out there. What’s more, many stalls have dual cords for each port, with a CCS2 connector and a NACS connector, so charging adapters aren’t needed at most locations.

Separately, Ionna has discounts for several automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, General Motors, and Stellantis.

What do you think?

View

Comments

The charging operator installed its first stalls in 2024, and it has wasted no time expanding its footprint quickly. On its second anniversary, Ionna celebrated by opening its 100th site, and the company now has 229 sites and nearly 1,900 ports nationwide, according to the Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center (AFDC). Still, the charging network is not slowing down, with dozens of locations under construction and plans to introduce 500-kW chargers in the near future.

Most EV brands support Plug & Charge at Ionna, with Tesla recently getting Autocharge functionality through a third-party smartphone application. Ionna itself doesn’t have a smartphone app, instead relying on automakers and third-party apps to integrate its locations. So far, this approach has turned out to be quite successful, with J.D. Power’s latest public charging survey putting the operator first, ahead of Tesla and the rest of the competition.

Related Stories

ChargePoint's DC Fast Chargers Are Hitting The Ski Slopes

Here’s How To Make Your Holiday EV Road Trip Easier

The EV Charging Company That’s Quietly Conquering America Is Building A New U.S. Factory

Mercedes’ EV Charging Network Hit 100 Locations After 3 Years In The U.S.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday

back

Subscribe For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Insideevs.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The InsideEVs team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com

View all comments ( )

Trending





Winter Weather Hits EV Range Hard. One Automaker Handles It Better Than Tesla





Here’s How To Make Your Holiday EV Road Trip Easier





These Are The Top 10 Black Friday EV Deals. Some Are $25,000 Off





The BMW i3 Won Me Over In The Corners. But It Also Felt Wrong

Latest Stories

Ionna Slashes EV Charging Prices For Thanksgiving Nov 26 - Charging -

Europe Gets This Tiny New Suzuki EV. It Makes A Mini Look Big Nov 25 - News -

Audi Wants To Make Buttons That Deploy From Behind The Touch Screen Nov 25 - Technology -

Electric Porsche Boxster Prototype Reviews Are Out. Here's What Critics Think Nov 25 - News -

VW Will Pay German Drivers To Plug In Their EVs. Even If The Grid Never Uses Their Power Nov 25 - News -

Winter Weather Hits EV Range Hard. One Automaker Handles It Better Than Tesla Nov 25 - Range / Efficiency -

ChargePoint's DC Fast Chargers Are Hitting The Ski Slopes Nov 25 - Charging -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





ChargePoint's DC Fast Chargers Are Hitting The Ski Slopes





Europe Gets This Tiny New Suzuki EV. It Makes A Mini Look Big





Here’s How To Make Your Holiday EV Road Trip Easier





Audi Wants To Make Buttons That Deploy From Behind The Touch Screen





‘We’re Moving Really Fast’: Ionna CEO On 500 kW EV Chargers And Flagship New Location





Electric Porsche Boxster Prototype Reviews Are Out. Here's What Critics Think





Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac EV Owners Can Now Plug And Charge At Electrify America