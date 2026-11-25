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Electric Porsche Boxster Prototype Reviews Are Out. Here's What Critics Think

It's finally time to find out what an electric Boxster is like.

Photo by: Porsche

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 25, at 11:40am ET

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This is a big moment for the auto industry. Whether you're an EV fan, an EV doubter, or just a car enthusiast in general, the electric Porsche Boxster is a big deal. It marks the first time that a true, enthusiast-based roadster switches from piston to electric power. Its public reception will make a huge impact on the future of electric sports cars. Yesterday, that reception began. The review embargo lifted for the Boxster on Tuesday, so we can finally hear the thoughts of genuine gearheads and EV enthusiasts alike.

Before we dig into what critics think, it's important to note the tumultuous journey the electric Boxster has had. The will they/won't they discussion of whether Porsche would even build the damn thing, and whether an electric Boxster would be any good, seemed endless. There was also discussion of whether Porsche would build a gasoline Boxster alongside it, as that seemed to originally be the plan. But for now this is electric-only. So now that the electric Boxster is finally here, and Porsche has no gas-powered version to hide it behind, how is it?

The overall consensus is this: It's a proper Porsche Boxster. The Boxster might actually be the perfect sports car to electrify because its engine has always been secondary to its handling. A Boxster is supposed to be sharp, nimble, and thrilling on a twisty road. According to early reviews, this new "983" generation Boxster is all of those things.

Photo by: Porsche

"Whether you’re welcoming the Boxster’s EV transition or bemoaning the loss of its internal-combustion engines, particularly the iconic flat-six, we think anyone who drives the next-generation 983 Boxster will agree it’s fantastic. The steering, inherited from the 992.2 911 Carrera GTS, is eager and sharp, and rear-axle steering will also be available. You can feel the Boxster’s rear-biased weight distribution in the way its rear end steps out when lifting off the throttle," said Dave VanderWerp said for Car and Driver.

"The steering in the electric 718 Boxster is Carrera GTS good, obviously, since that’s where it’s from. Perfect weight, razor-sharp, with quick turn-in; it’s easy to place the car in and through a corner," Joel Feder wrote for The Drive. "It’s also extremely easy to kick the rear end of the electric 718 Boxster out and then control the slide through a corner. I imagine this thing will be a drift machine when given the opportunity without Porsche’s handlers watching my every move."

Autocar's Illya Verpraet had similar things to say: "The classic Porsche driving position and round wheel immediately sets the mood. At the lower speeds on our sighting lap, I didn’t immediately gel with the steering, which seems a bit too eager to bring the rear-steer into play, but as soon as we picked up the pace, it came alive in the way that the best 911 steering tends to: not crazy fast or heavy, but lightning-accurate and full of feedback."

Most reviewers also seem to note the Boxster's similarity to its gas-powered predecessor. It supposedly looks familiar inside (Porsche didn't allow photos of it, so we have to just take every reviewer's word for it), handles like a Boxster, and it feels as expensive as one.

Photo by: Porsche

"If you put a Boxster GTS 4.0 owner into this EV with the fake noise turned on, all they’d notice would be the slightly different interior and how much quicker the car is when they drop the hammer," said MotorTrend's Jonny Lieberman.

And it's said to be quick. Porsche didn't reveal exactly how much power the car has, nor which model it was. It could have been a regular Boxster, Boxster S, or even something spicier, like a Boxster GTS. Either way, this Boxster impressed with its performance, despite being a single-motor, rear-wheel drive car. That single motor pairs to a limited-slip differential, too, so it should feel pretty natural through corners for current Boxster owners.

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Porsche didn't say what sort of battery powered the prototype Boxster, but we do know where the battery is. Rather than having a skateboard battery pack in the floor, Porsche stuffed it behind the driver, where the engine normally would be. That does two things. It gives the 983 the same sort of weight distribution as every other Boxster, while also allowing passengers to sit lower than a normal EV. The result is that the electric Boxster has a lower center of gravity than previous generations.

Overall, this new Boxster seems incredibly promising. It's fast, it's apparently very fun to drive, and it feels like a Boxster should. I can't wait to see what it's like when Porsche finally reveals it.

Here be some similar stories

Porsche CEO Confirms The Electric 718 Is Still Coming

Porsche Is Making Another Gas-Powered Boxster. Here's Why EV Fans Shouldn't Be Mad

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