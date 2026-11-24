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An Empty EV Tried To Park Itself 868 Times In One Night. The Video Is Hilarious

An apparently empty, Huawei-equipped EV spent hours overnight shuffling around a parking garage.

Photo by: Instagram

Rob Stumpf

By: Rob Stumpf

Nov 24, at 10:20am ET

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Security camera footage caught a Chinese EV parking itself more than 860 times overnight.

It wasn't alone. More footage emerged showing other cars equipped with Huawei's Qiankun Intelligent Driving system popping up online.

Some believe that the cars were farming points for an ongoing contest.

Correcting yourself while parking isn't an abnormal event. Maybe you overshot the turn and pulled just a little bit too close to the car next to you. So you back out, adjust, and try again. It's not all that embarrassing—at least not the first time. But how many times does it have to happen before you start to go red in the face (or just give up and drive away)?

Two? Five? What about 868? Because that's how many times one Chinese EV was caught on security camera footage trying to find the perfect parking spot overnight.

An apparently empty Avatr EV was caught on camera spending the majority of the night maneuvering around marked parking spaces in a parking structure in China's Anhui Province. The car can be seen on video moving around a small area of the garage. Reversing into a space, pulling forward, repositioning, and doing it all over again.

Watching the footage is a bit confusing. If you know that it's a car with parking assist or other autonomy features, you probably assume that the car is just having trouble deciding how well it's parked—like it's some sort of programming error that makes the car's software lack confidence that its parking job is good enough. That may not have been the case here.

It turns out that this particular car wasn't alone in its parking shenanigans. In fact, other video footage soon emerged showing other Avatr and Huajing-branded cars pulling off similar parking stunts.

While the exact reasoning for the repeated parking is unknown, CarNewsChina quickly put together that the cars in the videos all sport Huawei's driver assistance software.

The footage emerged just as a contest run by Huawei was taking place. It ran through November 13th and was meant to show off the capabilities of the tech company's Qiankun Intelligent Driving system by giving users points in eight different categories depending on how they used vehicles' Qiankun-backed features while driving.

One of these categories is called "Parking Elite." It measures the use of Automatic Parking Assist, Exit-and-Park Assist, Parking Lot Navigation Assist, and Remote Parking Assist to assign points to drivers. The top 100 drivers would receive Huawei points, which can be redeemed for in-app purchases and discounts.

Of course, this reportedly led to some drivers attempting to game the system. CarNewsChina even surfaces a post where one driver claims to have completed 1,000 parking sessions in a single day. It's worth noting that Huawei's tech is technically a driver-assistance feature and not an autonomous driving function; the car is supposed to always have a human supervising these types of actions

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These are just theories, of course, but the claims from drivers and security camera footage do seem like gaming the system is a plausible explanation.

Either way, you have to admit that if you saw a car parking itself 868 times overnight into various parking spaces, you'd wonder what was going on—I know I would. At least it's good for a laugh and didn't cause a traffic jam.

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