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Tesla's EVs Could Get One Big Upgrade Next Year

Tesla already filed a patent for a built-in Starlink antenna. But now the CEO is talking about it publicly.

Photo by: Tesla

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 23, at 1:32pm ET

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Elon loves to mash his companies together. He claims the Roadster has boosters from SpaceX, and the Cybercab has Starlink internet. And its coming to more Teslas, Musk said Monday. He claimed it will be available on all Tesla models by the end of 2027, though I don't put too much stake in his timelines generally.

This came in response to X user David Marcus, who said: "Can't wait for Tesla to offer an embedded Starlink option on all models (beyond the Cybercab)."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded directly.

"Hopefully available toward the end of next year," he said in the X reply. "This will be important for unsupervised FSD, so passengers have high bandwidth everywhere for work and entertainment."

He did add a single caveat, though. "Except in China, as Starlink is illegal there."

All of the Cybercabs that recently launched in Dallas have Starlink antennas, Sawyer Merritt on X claims. It will be interesting to see how Tesla physically integrates Starlink into the back of other Tesla models, though. The Cybercab has its antennae panel built into the roof, and you can see its little square cutout. However, that would require redesigning the roof panels of all existing Tesla models, which isn't exactly easy. Unless owners would be cool with an additional panel being mounted on top of the car, like the big flat antennae we saw being tested on the Cybertruck recently.

However, according to Tesla's AI lead Ashok Elluswamy, Cybercab passengers currently can't connect to Starlink, as it's only used for fleet management, navigation, and customer service. So adding FSD assistance and passenger entertainment would be a couple of steps up from the robotaxi's capabilities.

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Teslas with FSD are already pretty capable even where internet connection might be shoddy, such as on secluded trails. So it's unclear if Starlink will truly be all that necessary, but perhaps it will help with connection reliability in really remote areas. Especially now that FSD can show you a real time camera feed of your car's surroundings, so it looks like you're playing Grand Theft Auto with you own car in real life.

Elon's timelines are about as reliable as mine when I tell my wife I'm gonna mow the lawn on Football Sunday. However, the technology already seems like it's there with the Cybercab, and the patent is already filed. It's just a matter of integrating it into existing models.

Check out these similar stories

Tesla's Driverless Cybercab Is Now Available In Dallas

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