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This Little Electric Truck Looks Like France's Answer To The Slate

Only the French could make a cheap, utilitarian EV look this cute.

Photo by: Kilow

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 23, at 2:50pm ET

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Slate made a big splash with its affordable, heavily customizable electric truck. Someone even copied the formula over to a lineup of gas-powered trucks, and we'll see another cheap electric truck from Ford next year. But now the French have their own cheap electric truck concept. It's called the Kilow La Bagnole (which literally translates to "the car"), and it's adorable. I need one.

The La Bagnole is one of the most interesting looking cars I've ever seen, It looks like a French Willy's Jeep but with the fully open wheels of F1 car. It only seats two and two different kinds of body styles, Hard Top (basically a pickup truck) and Closed Hard Top (becomes a van). Both can be had with roof bars so you can put all sorts of gear up there. If you get the Hard Top, the side bed rails are made from either resin-bonded wood fiber or Okoume wood. The former makes it look like it's from IKEA, while the latter looks more premium. However, the Okoume wood requires periodic to keep it weather proof.

Photo by: Kilow

Both versions come with an optional removable roof, which is pretty awesome. So you can have either a targa-top pickup or van. The standard La Bagnole lacks doors, and only has big metal side bars, but you can option transparent doors, which are neat.

If you want colors, boy can you get 'em. Kilow offers 12 different regular color options, six gradient colors, and six sparkly "Memories" colors. The best part is that they're all free options. The chassis of the La Bagnole is steel, but all of its body panels are easy removable. So if one breaks or dents, you can just replace it.

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There are a few different battery options. Two of the options are made to allow unlicensed drivers to use them. Both the 6 kWh and 12 kWh "Long Range" batteries require no license, as they're classified as quadricycles and capped at 45 km/h (28 mph). Trucks with the 6 kWh battery have only 70 km (43 miles) of range. Cars with the 12 kWh battery can go 164 km (102 miles). The third option mates the 12 kWh battery with an increased speed limiter of 80 km/h (50 mph), but that requires a driver's license.

Photo by: Kilow

I love this little thing, and I wish it was coming to the United States. As of right now, it will only be offered in Europe, starting in France. The La Bagnole is such a charming, fun looking little utility vehicle that seems designed equally for function and form. With prices ranging from €10,800 ($11,758) - €13,690 ($14,904), it's an affordable work vehicle for anyone who needs one and stays local, but with tons of character.

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