Home

News

The Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, And EQE SUV Soldier On For 2027

The EQE Sedan may have been discontinued, but Mercedes-Benz’s remaining EQ lineup lives on for 2027. Here's how much they cost.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 23, at 3:29am ET

Add InsideEVs as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

The Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, and EQE SUV live on for 2027.

The 2027 EQS Sedan gets extensive upgrades, including an 800-volt architecture and next-generation electric motors.

Meanwhile, the EQE SUV and EQS SUV are carryover models with minimal changes for 2027.

Mercedes-Benz is keeping the EQE SUV, EQS SUV, and EQS Sedan in its American lineup for 2027, despite some reports claiming the automaker had discontinued the last two electric EQ-branded SUVs.

“For the U.S. market, the EQE SUV and EQS SUV remain available to customers, and Mercedes-Benz USA recently announced its model year 2027 lineup, which includes both models,” a company spokesperson confirmed for InsideEVs. As a reminder, the EQE Sedan was recently discontinued in America, but the rest of the EQ lineup is still available at dealers countrywide.

2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The 2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan is a heavily revised model, getting extensive powertrain upgrades under the skin, including a switch from the old 400-volt architecture to a new 800-volt system that promises DC fast charging at up to 350 kilowatts. What’s more, the battery capacity gets a bump from 118 kilowatt-hours to 122 kWh, which results in a whopping 467 miles of EPA-estimated range for the EQS 450+ trim, 77 miles more than the outgoing model.

A new EQS 500 4Matic version makes an appearance for 2027, with two electric motors making 469 horsepower. The base EQS 450+, which is rear-wheel drive, now makes 402 hp, up 47 hp compared to last year’s model. The top-spec EQS 580 4Matic, meanwhile, gets a 40-hp increase for a total of 576 hp.

The 2027 EQS Sedan comes standard with Mercedes’ Airmatic air suspension with Intelligent Damper Control, as well as the company’s next-generation Digital Light system with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus. A dual-plug charging port with NACS for DC fast charging and J1772 for AC charging is part of the package for American-spec models.

Meanwhile, the 2027 EQE SUV and 2027 EQS SUV are carryover models with minimal changes compared to the outgoing models. There are no changes to the EQE SUV, while the EQS SUV’s standard equipment now includes Anodized Aluminum Roof Rails, and the wheel selection features new designs. As previously reported, the top-spec Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has been discontinued for 2027.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

What do you think?

View

Comments

The 2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan starts at $101,450 for the base EQS 450+, while the top EQS 580 4Matic trim starts at $123,900. The 2027 EQE SUV starts at $64,950, while the 2027 EQS SUV starts at $89,950.

Sales of Mercedes-Benz's EQ lineup have been lackluster, to say the least, and after the discontinuation of the EQE Sedan earlier this year, there have been voices claiming that the German automaker was prepared to retire more electric models. Now, though, it's clear that the remaining EVs are here to stay, at least for now.

Related Stories

Mercedes Is Bringing Hands-Free Driving To Certain U.S. Highways In 2027

I Tried Mercedes' Answer To Tesla FSD. Here's How It Went

This Mercedes Went 539 Miles On A Charge. Is Range Anxiety Finally Dead?

I Drove Mercedes’ New EV With A Silicon Anode Battery. The Future Is Here

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday

back

Subscribe For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Insideevs.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The InsideEVs team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com

View all comments ( )

Trending





Lucid Is Slashing $15,000 Off The Gravity, But The Deal Won’t Last Long





The Remnants Of The Electric Saab That Never Was Are Going Up For Auction





What We Both Thought After Driving The Rivian R2





Aptera Finally Built Its First Car For Customer Delivery

Latest Stories

The BMW iX5 Was Driven Until It Died. It Had A Surprising Amount Of Hidden Range Left Nov 23 - Range / Efficiency -

The Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, And EQE SUV Soldier On For 2027 Nov 23 - Pricing -

The U.S. Let Volvo Keep Selling Cars. Polestar Got A No. What About Mercedes? Nov 22 - News -

Tesla FSD V15 Makes Your Drive Look Like Grand Theft Auto Nov 22 - News -

Waymo Is Recalling Its Robotaxis Because They're Not Great At Dealing With Human Instructions Nov 21 - Autonomous Vehicles -

This EV-Swapped 1967 Porsche 912 Has 300 HP And A Split Battery Pack Nov 21 - News -

This Plug-In Hybrid SUV Towed A Boeing 747 On Only 2 Wheels. Yes, Really. Nov 21 - Towing -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





The Best EV Lease And Finance Deals In November 2026





The BMW iX5 Was Driven Until It Died. It Had A Surprising Amount Of Hidden Range Left





This Mercedes Went 539 Miles On A Charge. Is Range Anxiety Finally Dead?





Tesla FSD V15 Makes Your Drive Look Like Grand Theft Auto





The U.S. Let Volvo Keep Selling Cars. Polestar Got A No. What About Mercedes?





Waymo Is Recalling Its Robotaxis Because They're Not Great At Dealing With Human Instructions





Mercedes Is Bringing Hands-Free Driving To Certain U.S. Highways In 2027