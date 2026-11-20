Home

News

News

The Remnants Of The Electric Saab That Never Was Are Going Up For Auction

Developed by ex-Saab engineers in complete secrecy, the entire NEVS Emily GT project is up for grabs.

Photo by: Klaravik.se

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 20, at 8:36am ET

Add InsideEVs as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

A unique piece of automotive history is going under the hammer in Sweden.

The entire Emily GT electric car project, including four prototypes and a test mule, is for sale.

Developed in secrecy by ex-Saab engineers, the Emily GT was envisioned as a next-generation EV with in-wheel motors.

I don’t really know why, but I’ve always been fascinated by Saab, the ill-fated Swedish car manufacturer. Maybe it’s because it was always a little left-field, even when it was part of General Motors, or maybe I liked the cars’ design.

In any case, the Saab car brand has been dead for precisely a decade, but now an auction is selling off a unique piece of automotive history that has deep ties to the now-defunct marque.

The entire Emily GT project, which surfaced in 2023 after being developed in secrecy for half a decade, is being auctioned off in Sweden by Klaravik. The lot includes a working mule prototype, bodies, parts, accessories, drawings, and four complete Emily GT prototypes, which are billed as the only ones that will ever be available on the open market.

Photo by: Klaravik.se

Developed by ex-Saab engineers who worked at NEVS, the company that picked up the pieces after the storied automaker’s bankruptcy in 2012, the Emily GT was envisioned as a next-generation electric model with four in-wheel motors and a driving range of up to 600 miles, courtesy of a high-voltage battery that could, in theory, top out at 175 kilowatt-hours. According to technical drawings obtained by SaabPlanet, the standard-range car would have had a 105-kWh pack, while the mid-spec model was designed for a 140-kWh pack.

Wireless charging at up to 11 kW was also in the cards, and no fewer than four body styles, including a shooting brake, a sporty sedan, a two-door coupe, and a cabriolet.

The four electric motors, developing a combined 490 horsepower, enabled a quite sophisticated torque vectoring system, leading to great road manners. However, none of it materialized. NEVS never had the cash to move forward with the project, and now all of the pieces are being sold off.

Gallery: NEVS Emily GT auction

16

Source: Klaravik.se

“For us, this is a historic event, and I believe many Saab fans feel the same way,” said Nina Selander, CEO of NEVS. “Despite only ever being built as a handful of prototypes, the Emily GT has achieved iconic status. That says a lot about the fascination with the car. By making the sale available in this way, we hope to attract car enthusiasts all over the world whose hearts beat for Saab.”

For the right buyer, it’s the perfect starter kit for a new car company, but it won’t come cheap. According to the Swedish local newspaper Ttela, the starting bid will be roughly $1.5 million (15 million SEK), and the auction house is not splitting the lot’s components into individual pieces. Everything is bundled into a single lot, so whoever has the highest bid goes home with everything.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Separately, Klaravik is auctioning off the world’s only NEVS Sango, a prototype of a self-driving vehicle designed for public transport that never materialized.

Both online auctions will go live on November 25 and will run through December 9.

More Stories Like This

Critics Slammed Ferrari's Luce EV. Someone Just Paid $40 Million For The First One

A Defunct EV Startup’s Assets Are Up For Grabs, Including 20 Electric Trucks

Nikola’s Orphaned Trucks Will Live On In California

Secretive NEVS Emily GT Revealed As Saab-Inspired Stillborn Electric Sports Sedan

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday

back

Subscribe For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Insideevs.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The InsideEVs team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com

View all comments ( )

Trending





A Tesla Model Y Without A Steering Wheel Is Coming: Musk





Rivian’s Also Spinoff Pauses Deliveries Of Its $3,500 E-Bike After Months Of Delays





Genesis Is Finally Getting Into The U.S. Hybrid Market





Americans Bought More Used EVs In October. Fewer Of Them Were Teslas

Latest Stories

The Remnants Of The Electric Saab That Never Was Are Going Up For Auction Nov 20 - News -

This Might Be The World's First Rivian R2 With A Two-Inch Lift, And It Looks Badass Nov 20 - SEMA Show -

The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Is A Two-Seat Track-Ready EV Nov 20 - Concepts -

Lucid Is Slashing $15,000 Off The Gravity, But The Deal Won’t Last Long Nov 20 - Pricing -

The Best EV Lease And Finance Deals In November 2026 Nov 20 - Deals -

Aptera Finally Built Its First Car For Customer Delivery Nov 19 - News -

Tesla's Driverless Cybercab Is Now Available In Dallas Nov 19 - Autonomous Vehicles -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Aptera Finally Built Its First Car For Customer Delivery





This Might Be The World's First Rivian R2 With A Two-Inch Lift, And It Looks Badass





The Next Generation Of U.S.-Made EV Batteries Is Getting Closer To Reality





The Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Is A Two-Seat Track-Ready EV





Genesis Is Finally Getting Into The U.S. Hybrid Market





Lucid Is Slashing $15,000 Off The Gravity, But The Deal Won’t Last Long





This Hedley Studios Porsche 550 J Is A Shrunken Electric Replica Track Toy