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Aptera Finally Built Its First Car For Customer Delivery

The biggest early investor has dibs. He's having it shipped overseas.

Photo by: Aptera

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 19, at 2:25pm ET

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Excuse me while I go find a hat to eat, because Aptera just sold and delivered its first production car. Nothing against Aptera specifically, but when a company hangs around for 20 years, while exchanging ownership hands several times without actually producing anything for customers, I start to get skeptical. However, Aptera Motors just did what so many doubters thought it'd never do: It delivered a road-legal production vehicle to one of its first early investors.

Aptera calls its early investors "Accelerators," and Accelerator #1 was Martin Hartono, CEO of the Indonesia-based GDP Ventures. While Hartono wasn't on site in Carslbad, California to take delivery of the very first Aptera, a representative from GDP Ventures was there in his place. The matte black "Noir" model will soon be exported for Hartono and it will live outside of the U.S.

“This is the moment our team has worked toward for years,” said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera. “To Accelerator #1, and to every reservation holder and shareholder who believed in this vehicle: thank you. We’re working to complete more vehicles for early customers as soon as possible.”

“What excites me about Aptera is how innovation can redefine the way we use energy in everyday mobility. By combining solar technology, battery power and an ultra-efficient vehicle design, Aptera offers a compelling solution for people who want to minimize their energy consumption without compromising the ability to travel long distances. As an early believer in Aptera, I am proud to be part of this milestone and to see this vision become a reality,” said Martin Hartono, CEO of GDP Venture.

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Aptera's hook is that its three-wheeled EVs come with solar roofs designed to harness enough sunlight to add up to 40 miles of range per day. While that won't always be the case, Aptera proved, with third-party verification, that its cars are actually capable of exceeding that in the right conditions. Will that revolutionize electric motoring the way Aptera hopes to? That's yet to be seen, but it does offer a interesting concept for customers who don't have long commutes and leave their car parked outside for most of the day while they work. In addition to plugging in to recharge, doesn't it sound nice to recoup your morning commute mileage with the sun while you're in the office?

Whether this three-wheeled rolling solar panel ends up being a hit or not, and whether Aptera can stick around long enough to become a successful automaker, will take much longer to learn. But actually delivering a production car is a good place to start. Even if Aptera couldn't beat GTA 6 to launch.

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