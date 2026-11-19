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Rivian’s Also Spinoff Pauses Deliveries Of Its $3,500 E-Bike After Months Of Delays

Shipments of the futuristic e-bike are paused until Also finds a fix for problematic charging behavior.

Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 19, at 3:20am ET

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Rivian spinoff Also has paused shipments of its futuristic TM-B e-bike.

The startup sent an email to reservation holders, saying it has identified a few software-based issues.

Also originally planned to deliver the first e-bikes this spring, but shipments began just a few weeks ago.

Also, the electric mobility startup spun off from Rivian, is facing another logistics headache. After delaying deliveries of its futuristic TM-B e-bike, the startup has paused shipments entirely to address some software problems that may lead to problematic charging behavior and phantom battery drain.

In an email sent to reservation holders, the company apologized for the delay, saying it has identified a few software-based issues that are impacting some bikes, and that it wants to address the issues before resuming shipments, as first reported by The Verge. A firmware update is in the works, and Also estimates that deliveries will resume in approximately two weeks, with another update scheduled for November 24.

This is the latest setback for the mobility spinoff that made headlines last year with its software-heavy bicycles and four-wheeled quads. The TM-B e-bike was originally scheduled to be shipped in the spring of this year, but customers started receiving their orders months later, leading to a barrage of negative comments on the Also subreddit. This prompted Saul Leiken, the startup’s product manager, to post a 661-word apology letter, in which he attributed the setbacks to strict quality standards and “significant supply chain challenges.”

An Also e-bike customer who received his e-bike posted a YouTube video showing how the TM-B behaves when the state of charge gets low, and how the battery drains while the bike is not in use. Aaron Draczyski said he charged his bike in the garage up to 70%, but the state of charge went down to 30% in 24 hours without any usage. What’s more, when the battery level became critically low, the bike refused to charge, throwing an error message that claimed the battery was not installed, even though it hadn’t been removed.

The Also TM-B is unlike most e-bikes out there. Designed from the ground up as a futuristic mobility vehicle, its pedals are not physically connected to the rear wheels. Instead, the rider spins a generator, which provides power to the battery and the electric motor that turns the rear wheel via a rubber belt.

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The battery can be recharged via a USB-C port, there’s a round touchscreen to control all of the bike’s features, and the rider can also use a smartphone app to keep tabs on the bike remotely.

The base Also TM-B starts at $3,500, but the Launch Edition models, which have yet to be shipped, cost $4,500. Earlier this year, when the startup announced the first delays, it threw in one of its Alpha Wave helmets and a $250 credit to spend on accessories.

Gallery: Also TM-B E-Bike

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Source: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

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