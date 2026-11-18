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This GM EV1 Lives After A Painstaking Restoration

It's the first privately owned running EV1 in two decades.

Photo by: General Motors

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 18, at 10:13am ET

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When this GM EV1 project car finally drove into daylight, it was 30 years to the day from when the very first EV1 rolled off the assembly line. Nicknamed V212, after a part of its VIN that proves it's the 212th EV1 ever made, the plucky little electric hatchback is finally back on the road after a nearly 20 year hiatus, much of that spent in a Georgia impound lot. Rebuilding this three-decade-old EV was no easy task but with a bunch of help, even some from GM itself, the EV1 is alive once again.

Watching V212 roll out of the garage was a moment 12 months in the making. It all started at the Georgia impound lot, where the V212 sold for $104,000, despite being sun-faded, tired, and legally abandoned. The forgotten EV1 was bought by Apple employee Billy Caruso, who owns several early EVs, and the restoration was done by Caruso, Jared Pink from The Questionable Garage, and GM. Engineers and designers from GM who worked on the EV1 back in the day helped support the project and offered up parts from an old donor car.

Caruso brought the V212 to Kettering University in Flint, Michigan, to celebrate its finished restoration, where he interviewed some of the people who worked on the original EV1 project. And the passion and love that everyone who worked on the EV1 has is evident. The EV1 wasn't the most successful car GM ever made, but it was a massively important project for the future of the brand and one that made a massive impact on everyone involved.

"Honestly, I've had a lot of really good roles in my career," said Linda Ludek Brouns, former propulsion system engineer for EV1. "Hands-down favorite was my time working on EV1.

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Caruso's project wasn't an easy one. V212 received a full strip-down to bare metal, its interior was completely removed, and even its glass came out. Its interior was refreshed, it received all new glass, and it was painted. It was a painstaking process but V212 now is about as fresh as it was in 1996.

Bringing cars back to life is always heartwarming for us gearheads. But when that car is as rare and special as the EV1, it's so much more meaningful. The story is made even more special by Caruso being able to show it off to the people who designed, engineered, and built it. Thankfully, due to Caruso being willing to spend six figures on a project car, The Questionable Garage's dedication to the project, and GM's help, a piece of automotive history lives on instead of wasting away in the Georgia sun.

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