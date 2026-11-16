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Mercedes Is Bringing Hands-Free Driving To Certain U.S. Highways In 2027

It's kind of like Super Cruise, only with a Mercedes badge.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Nico DeMattia

By: Nico DeMattia

Nov 16, at 3:33pm ET

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Mercedes is bringing a new suite of driver assistance features. The two big new ones are Mercedes' MB.Drive Assist Pro, an FSD-like system we recently tested, and Hands-Free Highway Assist.

Silly corporate naming conventions aside, this new system is impressive. MB.Drive Assist Pro is a true point-to-point system, capable of taking you from your starting point to your destination on its own in urban environments as long as you directly supervise it. Mercedes is still calling it an SAE Level 2 system, so you still need to pay attention, keep your hands on the wheel, and take over whenever it needs. But it can do the heavy lifting for you.

On the highway, the Hands-Free Highway Assist can completely take over inputs on approved roads at speeds up to 85 mph. You'll need radar cruise engaged to use it. Once it's on, though, it can change lanes, overtake slower vehicles, handle lane merging, and even take off-ramps for you on its own, assuming the conditions are appropriate. Think of it like Super Cruise, just from Mercedes.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

"By bringing hands-free highway driving together with point-to-point assistance and expanding these technologies across our portfolio, we’re making them available to more customers across the U.S.," said Jason Hoff, CEO Mercedes-Benz North America. "That’s where sophisticated technology becomes meaningful: when it makes everyday driving more comfortable and convenient.”

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China has already had the system, but Mercedes is going to begin bringing it to German and the U.S. The latter of which will actually get a sneak preview of it in December, 2026, but only in California. Select Californian customers will be able to participate in an Early Access Program (EAP), which will let them test out these new features. Only lessees of the 2026/2027 Mercedes CLA, 2027 GLC Electric SUV2, S-Class Sedan, GLE SUV and Coupe, and GLS will be eligible.

Rollout for the rest of the country will happen in Spring 2027, and it will be available for all Mercedes vehicles with the proper hardware equipped. Even owners of existing vehicles with the necessary hardware will be able to buy the feature and have it digitally installed via an over-the-air update.

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