Lucid's CEO Said The EV Startup 'Underinvested In Service.' Here's How It's Fixing That

Lucid says that it has reduced service wait times globally by 20% building more service centers and hiring more staff.

It aims to keep growing its mobile repair capacity too.

The push is part of a turnaround plan from Lucid's new CEO, Silvio Napoli.

Getting a vehicle repaired is almost never pleasant, but Lucid is aiming to make things easier. Today, the direct-to-consumer luxury EV brand announced it is continuing to expand its network of brick-and-mortar service centers and is adding more mobile technicians to improve its after-sales support network. It says that the work it's already done decreased wait times by 20% in Q3 of this year, compared to the quarter before.

"We are building a broader, more accessible service network that supports our guests wherever they are in the ownership journey,” Billy Hayes, Lucid's new chief customer officer, said. “We are expanding our network, adding service personnel, and increasing Mobile Service capacity to reduce wait times and provide more convenient, responsive support."

The push comes as Lucid is gearing up to launch the first EVs on its midsize platform, more affordable cars that will be its first with true mainstream potential. The company says production will start in the second half of 2027. And a potential Model Y moment by way of the Earth and Cosmos—or so Lucid hopes—will necessitate a more robust service operation.

Lucid's Mission Viejo location combines a showroom and a service center. Photo by: Lucid Motors

The effort to beef up service is part of a wide-ranging turnaround plan from new Lucid CEO Silvio Napoli, who took the reins of the EV startup this summer with a mission to cut costs and reduce losses. He's shaken up the carmaker's executive ranks, made deep cuts to staff, and slashed production at its Arizona factory to better balance supply with demand. (Lucid has struggled to grow sales of the Air and Gravity, which is a big part of the problem.)

He's focused the company on key areas such as robotaxi partnerships, the upcoming midsize vehicles, and improving the customer experience to help turn the tide. During his first earnings call as CEO in August, Napoli acknowledged that Lucid had "underinvested in service."

Currently, Lucid operates around 40 service centers across the U.S. to service its vehicles. Those who aren’t located near an in-person center have to make do with mobile servicing.

Lucid has big plans to expand mobile service capacity in the coming months. Photo by: Lucid Motors

To improve customer service, Lucid has gone on a hiring and building spree. The company is building more service centers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. And it's opening more locations that house a studio (a showroom where people can check out Lucids) alongside a service center. The first One just opened in Mission Viejo, California. Two more are set to open before the end of the year in LA and Dallas, and another is planned in Chicago for early 2027.

Lucid’s strategy goes beyond just building new locations, too. The company says it increased its technical and support staffing by over 40% globally since in Q3, as compared to Q2. It wants to increase that to 50% by the end of this year, and 60% by early 2027.

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Mobile service is also growing. Lucid’s mobile service capacity is up 15% since Q2, while the company is targeting a 40% increase by the end of the year. Lucid says 20 new Gravity support vehicles are helping transport technicians to cars in need.

With assistance from Tim Levin

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