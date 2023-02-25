A new video on Instagram appears to show a production-spec 2024 Kia EV9 being driven on public roads. If it's the real deal (low quality social media clips like this have been faked before), the video reveals the production EV9 will look almost identical to the EV9 concept that first debuted at the 2021 LA Auto Show.

The video was posted on Instagram by @CocheSpias1, who credits @nacional.collector for shooting it. It's just a quick drive by, but the footage shows the SUV has some subtle changes that suggest it's not the concept out for a commercial shoot.

For one, the SUV in the video has actual sideview mirrors instead of the high-tech cameras the concept has. There may also be some tweaks to the front and rear end design. Other than that, the styling of the production version seen here and the concept appear incredibly close to being identical.

The reason we're blown away by the concept's design making it to production so intact is that too often that's not the case. The most recent example is the Ram 1500 REV concept. The concept version that debuted in early January looked futuristic and incorporated a number of unique features. The production version that debuted in February, though, looks like a current generation Ram 1500 with some electrified styling bits. This won't be so with the EV9, however, if the video above is accurate.

Gallery: Kia EV9 Camouflaged Teaser Images

4 Photos

Kia has already shown a camouflaged version of the three-row EV9 SUV, and information about its trim levels, including pricing and range, have been leaked via a consumer survey email. According to the latter, there could be up to five trim levels with pricing from $56,000 to $73,000 and ranges starting at 220 miles and climbing to 290 miles.

When it does hit the market, the EV9 will join a relatively small group of electric SUVs with three rows, which at the moment include only the Tesla Model X and Model Y, Rivian R1S, Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQB. If all that's been leaked and speculated about the EV9 so far turns out to be true, Kia will be joining the segment with a strong contender that's both affordable and, clearly, very stylish.