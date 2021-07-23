During the second quarter of this year, Jaguar increased its global sales by 55% year-over-year to 29,152, which is a sign of a rebound. However, it's still far from almost 40,000 units in 2019 and over 44,000 in 2018.

Unfortunately, the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE was not able to rebound by 55%. Sales increased just 2% year-over-year to 2,536, while in Q2 2019 it was 4,634. That's not good news.

The share of the Jaguar I-PACE out of the overall Jaguar sales decreased to 8.7%, which is basically the lowest level since the introduction of the first and only electric model in the lineup.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – Q2 2021

So far this year, Jaguar sold 4,768 I-PACE, while cumulative results stand at over 45,000.

Jaguar Land Rover results

Jaguar Land Rover (part of Tata) reports a total of 124,537 sales (up 68% year-over-year), mostly thanks to the Land Rover brand (95,385; up 72.5% year-over-year).

The lineup includes several plug-in hybrid models:

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Evoque

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Jaguar F-PACE

Jaguar E-PACE

...but sales numbers of PHEVs were not disclosed (we guess that it's at least about 10% of the total). All of the PHEVs are also available as mild hybrids.

In the next several years, Jaguar is expected to become a 100% brand. Land Rover probably will offer a mix of BEVs and PHEVs.