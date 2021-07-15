Toyota Motor Europe (Toyota and Lexus brands) finally reports strong sales results of 598,888 vehicles (up 41% year-over-year and 4% above 2019) and a record market share of 6.6% in Europe.

Noteworthy is that 59% of the total Toyota Motor Europe sales are hybrids (70% in Western Europe and 27% in Eastern Europe).

The company finally reports also better plug-in electric car sales, which exceeded 15,000 or 2.5% of the overall volume. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales remain low at 316.

Toyota Motor Europe (Toyota and Lexus brands) results in H1 2021:

BEVs: 3,165 (0.5% share) - 2,008 Toyota and 1,157 Lexus

(0.5% share) - 2,008 Toyota and 1,157 Lexus PHEVs: 11,953 (2.0% share) - 11,953 Toyota

(2.0% share) - 11,953 Toyota Plug-ins: 15,118 (2.5% share) - 13,961 Toyota and 1,157 Lexus

(2.5% share) - 13,961 Toyota and 1,157 Lexus FCVs: 316 (0.1% share)

One of the most important things is that the plug-in hybrid Toyota RAV4 Prime sales increased to over 11,000 (that excludes the Suzuki Across PHEV derivative). The group is also ramping up sales of its first all-electric models.

As we can see, basically all the plug-ins account for more than a tenth of the total for a particular model.

"Demand for the new RAV4 PHEV and Mirai FCEV continue to grow, and Toyota’s global unveiling of its battery electric bZ4X D-SUV Concept signals the brand’s further expansion of its BEV line-up." "Sales of the brand’s first battery electric vehicle, the UX 300e, which started earlier this year, now represent over 10% of the UX model’s total volume."

