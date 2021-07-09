Even though in America Hyundai won’t sell the Ioniq 6 electric sedan with cameras instead of mirrors, they will be available for other markets. In a recent video published by a Korean YouTube channel, we get to see the Ioniq 6 with the door-mounted cameras and we also saw the screens where their feed is displayed inside the car.

The car itself was still under quite heavy camouflage, but we can see it bares a strong resemblance to the Prophecy concept, although it appears to have slightly different proportions. It will be nowhere near as low and sleek as the concept, being more of a traditional looking Hyundai sedan with Prophecy design cues here and there.

Inside, most of the dashboard was hidden, but we were able to see not only the screens for the rear-view cameras, but also the design of the door panels as well as the seats, center console and the (quite roomy looking) back seat.

The rest of the Ioniq 6 is still left to the imagination for now, but it should be mechanically similar to the Ioniq 5 with which it shares its E-GMP platform. The Ioniq 5 can be had in either Standard Range (58 kWh) or Long Range (72.6 kWh) guise, as well as with either a 170 horsepower or 218 horsepower rear motor, or with all-wheel drive and 235 horsepower or 306 horsepower.

The most powerful Ioniq 5 dual-motor takes 5.2 seconds to sprint to 100 km/h or 4.9 seconds to reach 60 mph from standstill. The longest-range Ioniq 5 variants should be able to provide a real-world range of 290 - 300 miles on one charge, although it has yet to be officially rated by the EPA. In Europe, the Long Range model has a claimed WLTP range of 462 km and thanks to the ultra rapid 350 kW charging capability, it takes just 5 minutes to add 100 km (62 miles) of range.