According to a very interesting Argonne National Laboratory's research, highlighted by the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, just five lithium-ion battery manufacturers produced almost all battery cells for the plug-in electric cars sold in the U.S. in 2010-2020.

That top five includes Panasonic (partially in partnership with Tesla), LG Chem's LG Energy Solution, Envision AESC (formerly Nissan's AESC), Samsung SDI and SK Innovation.

The total volume in the 11-year period (2010-2020) is nearly 76 GWh. Interestingly, 74% of that (56 GWh) fell on Panasonic.

This huge share is a result of Tesla's sales volume (higher than the rest of the market) combined with also the largest (or one of the largest) battery packs in Tesla cars.

"Panasonic supplied 74% of all the cells, with a majority of those cells installed in Tesla battery packs for Tesla vehicles. A small percentage of Panasonic battery cells went into Panasonic battery packs that were installed in vehicles produced by Ford, Toyota, and Honda."

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution battery cells were used mostly by Chevrolet, while Envision AESC is an extraordinary example of supplying only one carmaker - Nissan.

"LG Chem battery cells and battery packs primarily went into vehicles produced by Chevrolet, with smaller amounts going into Audi, Hyundai and other vehicle makes. All AESC cells and battery packs went into Nissan vehicles, making it the only cell manufacturer that supplied a single vehicle make."

Source: Yan Zhou, David Gohlke, Luke Rush, Jarod Kelly, and Qiang Dai (2021) Lithium-Ion Battery Supply Chain for E-Drive Vehicles in the United States: 2010–2020. Argonne National Laboratory ANL/ESD-21/3. Figure 2.7.

The future should bring us a rapid expansion of the market in terms of volume as well as more diversification, as multiple battery manufacturers invest heavily in manufacturing capacity.