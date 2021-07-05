Autogefühl recently had an opportunity to test drive the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 (AWD version) in Spain and the overall impressions from the review are quite positive.

The car is very good hardware-wise, which includes steering, suspension, acceleration, calmness (good noise insulation) and strong regenerative braking for single-pedal driving. It's simply fun to drive. Since its length is not the highest in its class, it appears to be great for cities.

We will skip the general things that we already know, like outstanding fast charging capability, as well as energy consumption (as it needs more testing than a single measure).

Autogefühl noted also a few things inside - seats are comfortable (but nothing exceptional), materials and quality are good, and the car is very spacious.

However, among the cons, there is the user interface of the infotainment, a bit complicated and not the best navigation. Additionally, there are capacitive buttons - both below the screen and on the steering wheel. On the positive side, HUD helps a lot. The trunk is not small, but its shape affects the rear height.

The title question "Is it now the best EV to buy?" remains open - as usual, because of various pros and cons, and competition/prices, the answer might be different for individual use cases. For sure, it's one of the best EVs to consider.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 "slowly" spreads through Europe (it's available also in South Korea), while in the U.S. it should enter the market later this year (only the 77.4 kWh battery version).

We guess that it will be one of the biggest competitors to the Tesla Model Y in the U.S. and potentially one of the best selling.

