In May, the Renault brand (preliminary manufacturer's data) increased sales of all-electric car sales to 8,800 globally (up 104% year-over-year).

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy and plug-in hybrids.

All-electric cars accounted for 7.2% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (12.5% in Europe) and 3.5% of commercial vehicles (4.3% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – May 2021

So far this year, Renault has sold some 37,472 electric cars (up 25% year-over-year). BEVs stand for 5.6% of the total passenger car sales globally (10.7% in Europe).

Only time will tell whether Renault will be able to match its outstanding results in the last seven months of 2020, when results were inflated by huge incentives in some markets, including its home French market.

Models

In May, more than 6,100 Renault ZOE were sold, which made it a dominant model in the EV lineup. The new Renault Twingo Z.E. noted over 1,700 units.

Also, the Renault Kangoo Z.E. vans are doing quite well, awaiting the upcoming next-generation model.

Monthly and year-to-date results:

On top of that, Renault's Dacia brand noted 202 sales of the all-new all-electric Dacia Spring Electric (928 YTD).

The South Korean SM3.Z.E. on the other hand is at 0 units for another month in a row, which means that this model is now retired.

Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).