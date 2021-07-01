The all-electric version will join the party later this year.
Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant celebrates producing one million Transit vans in North America since production began in 2014.
It's highly likely that it's not only the first million but also the last million of the conventionally powered Ford Transit, as later this year the company will launch the all-electric Ford E-Transit.
Initially, the E-Transit probably will stand only for a small part of the production, but gradually it should take up the majority and at some point entirely replace the Transit.
Production of the E-Transit in Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, will start in late 2021 (in Europe in 2022) and it will be offered from $43,295 – up to $52,690 for the high-roof extended-wheelbase cargo van (there are eight versatile configurations).
The initial configuration includes a 67 kWh battery for up to 126 miles (202.7 km) of range. In Europe, the range rating to be up to 349 km (217 miles) WLTP.
Ford E-Transit specs:
- range of 126 miles (202.7 km) in the low-roof cargo van variant
the range rating in Europe is up to 349 km (217 miles) WLTP
- usable battery capacity of 67 kWh (LG Chem cells)
- payload target: up to 3,800 pounds (1,724 kg) for cargo van and up to 4,290 pounds (1,946) for cutaway versions
- up to 487.3 cubic feet of cargo space inside the high-roof, extended-wheelbase variant
- rear-wheel drive
- electric motor output: 198 kW (266 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb.-ft.) of torque
200 kW according to some press releases
- AC charging: in around 8 hours
in Europe, it will be equipped with a 11.3 kW on-board charger
- DC charging: up to 115 kW (15–80% in 34 minutes)
- Pro Power Onboard - a 2.4 kW electric outlet (2.3 kW according to some press releases)
- three roof heights and three body lengths, as well as in cargo, cutaway and chassis cab versions
- comes backed with an eight-year, 100,000-mile electric vehicle component warranty
About this article