...and with two people on board.
Here is another interesting video of the Tesla Model S Plaid acceleration, because it was recorded in the rain.
According to Steven Thompson's video, the car was able to clock 0-60 mph in 2.62 seconds on the wet road with two people on board.
We are not in a position to evaluate how intense the rain was and how wet the road was, but the result of 2.6 seconds sounds great considering the surface was not perfectly dry.
Probably more than 99% of cars ever produced would not be able to come even close to 3 seconds in perfect conditions, in which Plaid Model 3 could go below 2.3 seconds.
We look forward to seeing more detailed footage and tests from the field. The quickest Tesla ever appears to amaze all the drivers and passengers so far.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
