Here is another interesting video of the Tesla Model S Plaid acceleration, because it was recorded in the rain.

According to Steven Thompson's video, the car was able to clock 0-60 mph in 2.62 seconds on the wet road with two people on board.

We are not in a position to evaluate how intense the rain was and how wet the road was, but the result of 2.6 seconds sounds great considering the surface was not perfectly dry.

Probably more than 99% of cars ever produced would not be able to come even close to 3 seconds in perfect conditions, in which Plaid Model 3 could go below 2.3 seconds.

We look forward to seeing more detailed footage and tests from the field. The quickest Tesla ever appears to amaze all the drivers and passengers so far.

