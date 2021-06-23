Volvo Car Group announced a special event - Tech Moment - scheduled for 14:00 CEST on 30 June 2021, which will include details on the company's future.

Let's recall that Volvo is in a process of blanking its conventional cars and even hybrids, to focus on battery-electric cars in 100% - by 2030.

"As we transition to becoming a fully electric premium car company by 2030, we are committed to creating the best cars in our 94-year history. This is an exciting time in our development and during our Tech Moment, we're planning to share details on our future technology roadmap." During the day you will hear from our senior leadership, including chief executive Håkan Samuelsson, and get a first glimpse of the technologies that underpin our future. We will also offer an array of interactive sessions that cover areas such as our path to full electrification, core computing, the next level of safety and the introduction of safe autonomous driving.

Among the topics are batteries and propulsion (15:15), which will be the most important for us.

Most recently, Volvo announced that it will develop and produce batteries jointly with Northvolt, while the decision to produce electric motors to in-house was made in 2020. The company is going all-in on BEVs.

Volvo might also share more details about its upcoming all-electric successor to Volvo Cars’ best-selling XC60 model.

Agenda:

14.00 Opening Remarks

14.15 Keynote 1: Zero Collisions

14.30 Zero Collision – Discussion and Q&A

14.45 Keynote 2: Core Computing

15.00 Core Computing – Discussion and Q&A

15.15 Keynote 3: Batteries and Propulsion

15.30 Batteries and Propulsion – Discussion and Q&A

15.45 Keynote 4: Future Connected Experience

16.00 Future Connected Experience – Discussion and Q&A

16.15 Keynote 5: The Future of Design

16.25 Closing Remarks