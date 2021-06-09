There is a difference between an electric vehicle’s claimed range and what you can actually achieve in the real world. But even when your range meter shows zero miles, most EVs still have some ‘ghost range’ left, and how much of it a car has varies noticeably from model to model.

For instance, in the recent EV summer range test staged in Norway by NAF, the two longest-range vehicles, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range and the Mustang Mach-E both exceeded the claimed WLTP range. Yet they both showed they could be driven no more miles at around the 600 km (372 miles) mark, but they kept going for another 54.9 km (31.1 miles) and 17.9 km (11.1 miles) respectively.

If you’re familiar with EVs, then you know there is some variation in the range, but what some people really like to know is how far you can drive one before it completely dies. There is an increasing number of such tests being published every other week and the most recent one we came across was posted by Chasing Cars, an Australian outlet (that also has a popular YouTube channel).

They drove the MG ZS EV, Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kona EV, Tesla Model 3 Long Range and Audi E-Tron 55 until they stopped by the side of the road. Interestingly, unlike the aforementioned Norwegian range test, in this instance only one of the vehicles exceeded its claimed range, albeit by only 0.1 percent, and that was the electric Kona. The biggest discrepancy between claimed and real world range was posted by the MG; it was 27.4 percent off - check out the results below.