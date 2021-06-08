Leave it to carwow to pit two classic and iconic Ferraris head-to-head in an epic drag race, albeit with a nice little Tesla twist. It's a Ferrari 308 GTS and a Ferrari Testarossa. We're talking about cars made famous in part by hit shows Miami Vice and Magnum, P.I.

Carwow says that back in the day, the famed Testarossa would have easily beat the 308 GTS. It came powered with a 4.9-liter flat six-cylinder engine that cranks out 390 horsepower. Meanwhile, the 308 GTS, with its 2.9-liter V8 only makes some 200 horsepower and change.

Just to make things a bit interesting, this particular Ferrari 308 GTS is equipped with a Tesla battery, and it now produces a whopping 450 horsepower, not to mention 600 Nm of torque (about 443 pound-feet). It's important to note, the Testarossa featured here makes 480 Nm or 350 pound-feet of torque.

With all of that said, we can only assume the Tesla-powered Ferrari 308 GTS will be the clear winner in this unique drag race. However, you never know how it's going to work out until the cars actually hit the strip.

Does the Ferrari Testarossa have what it takes to leave the Tesla-powered 308 in the dust? No spoilers here. You'll have to watch the video for the rest of the details, as well as to learn about the results.

Once you've had a chance to watch, we'd love to get a conversation going in our comment section. What's your take on Tesla-powered EV conversions, or really any EV conversions in general. Leave us your wisdom below.