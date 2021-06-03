According to NHTSA, Tesla has two new recalls related to seat belts in the Model 3 and Model Y. The first recall may impact over 5,000 Model Y and 3 vehicles. The recall lists 2018 to 2020 Model 3 sedans and 2019 to 2021 Model Y crossovers.

The first recall points to an issue related to seat belt fasteners that could be improperly attached. The NHTSA notes, according to Electrek:

“Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y vehicles. One or both fasteners that secure the front seat shoulder belt to the b-pillar may not be properly attached.”

The second recall applies only to 2019 to 2021 Model Y vehicles (about 2,000 vehicles). It's very similar to the recall mentioned above, though it applies to the left and right second-row seats rather than the front seat. It reads as follows:

“Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Model Y vehicles. One or both fasteners that secure the left and right second row seat belt retractors may not be properly attached.”

According to Electrek, Tesla issued a similar recall in China. The automaker reported that it's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the seat-belt attachments. Nonetheless, Tesla Service will inspect the vehicles and either repair the seat-belt issue or replace the improperly attached parts.

This is the second voluntary recall Tesla has issued over a short period of time. The other recall applied to potentially loose Model 3 and Model Y brake caliper bolts that may be noisy and could lead to tire pressure loss.

Check the NHTSA website to find out if your Tesla is affected. If so, make sure to get the recall taken care of promptly.