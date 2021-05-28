Here is a pretty unusual parking incident that happened in the car park of Lewisham Hospital, in South London, UK on May 20, 2021.

The driver of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE has failed miserably when parking between two other cars - a black Ford Focus on the right and a Toyota Aygo reversed parked on the left.

According to the video description, provided by SWD Media, the I-PACE first hit the Ford Focus (it's not shown in the video), and then (when the video starts), multiple times hit also the Toyota Aygo.

It's unbelievable that it ended so badly, as the parking space appears to be decent enough in terms of size.

Well, with the lack of basic skills, and front wheels over the curb, anything is possible. The sad thing is that three cars were damaged, including the 8-month old Jaguar I-PACE (those cars are not the cheapest to repair).

According to the report, the driver was "a man in his 40s driving, he was as sober as a judge and perfectly well". Hopefully, we will not see another video someday that would reveal his driving skills after a couple of drinks.