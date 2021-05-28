One of the Tesla enthusiasts has found a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid at a parking lot, parked at EVgo fast-charging station (but not charging).

It's probably the best video about the refreshed Model S right after the one that we saw in April.

In the brief walkthrough, we can see the yoke steering, new 21" Arachnid Wheels and multiple other design and aerodynamic changes.

The first customer deliveries of the Tesla Model S Plaid are scheduled for June 3, at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California.

It means that within a week we should get a tsunami of reports, videos and reviews of the new Tesla Model S that is expected to accelerate 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds (although, the number includes rollout, which is a controversial measure). In terms of range, it will be 400 miles (644 km) depending on the version (390 miles Plaid and 412 miles Long Range AWD).

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S

77 Photos

Model S specs and prices:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 412 mi*

(663 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 390 mi*

(628 km) 1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" AWD 140* 520+ mi*

(837+ km) <1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h)

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $149,990 +$1,200 N/A $151,190

* estimated/unofficial values