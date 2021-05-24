In the summary of the Polestar 2 review, Munro Live's Sandy Munro said a lot of positive things about the car, noting that it's a contender to Tesla EVs (Model 3).

According to Sandy Munro, the Polestar 2 is kind of a transitional vehicle (from familiar internal combustion design to the modern all-electric design), but despite that, carmakers around the world should worry about what is coming from China.

See also: E1 - First Impressions, E2 - Under The Hood, E3 - Hoist Review and E4 - Ride & Drive.



The Polestar 2 is a quality product. It looks good, it's fast and responsive and roomy. Minor complaints are the old-school door handles, too small rear windows, cup holder position and center console too close to the driver. Trunks could be a little bigger as well.

We already know from the first wave of European reviews that the Polestar 2 is a very good car. However, it's not that easy to match Tesla on two things - efficiency/range and fast charging infrastructure for long-distance travel.

Those are the two main differences that give Tesla an upper hand - range and access to the Supercharging network. On the other hand, Polestar 2 has an advantage in the form of a $7,500 federal tax credit (but it might change depending on policy).

A separate thing is that we would not agree with Sandy Munro about the volume. The Polestar 2, at least for now, does not appear to be a volume EV, as the Tesla Model 3 is. There is a big difference in the sales volume. The Polestar 2 is not in the top 20 neither in China nor in Europe. This new brand for sure needs more time to fully develop its wings.