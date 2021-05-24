The upcoming all-electric Nissan Ariya coupé crossover has made its public driving debut in Monaco, taking a ride around the iconic Circuit de Monaco.

According to Nissan, it's the first time when the Ariya was seen on the roads, ahead of the market launch later this year.

The company underlines design, performance, connected technologies and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive e-4ORCE drivetrain.

"The all-electric coupé crossover’s sleek and seamless design was perfectly complemented by the stylish Monaco backdrop, as Ariya completed laps of the famous street circuit which has hosted Nissan’s latest electrifying journey in Formula E."

The Nissan Ariya will be one of the direct competitors to the Volkswagen ID.4 (and Skoda Enyaq iV), as well as a few other electric crossovers/SUVs in the mainstream segment.

Only time will tell how well it will sell - according to the latest press release, some 34,000 people "have already shared their interest in Ariya" in Europe (as we understand).

See more about the Nissan Ariya specs here.

Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO said:

“Ariya’s public driving in the streets of Monaco is a great way to witness the capabilities of our e-4ORCE technology. Ariya is the epitome of Nissan’s innovation in electric mobility and this event marks a defining moment in the next chapter of Nissan’s EV journey.”

A little bit earlier, Nissan released highlights of the interior of the car, referring to the art of Zen.