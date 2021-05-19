After a few stationary episodes, Munro Live's Sandy Munro took the Polestar 2 for a spin and it seems that everything went smoothly.



There are no complaints about the driving experience, maybe besides a limited view in the rearview mirrors and the center console being too close to the driver's leg. The one-pedal driving works fine, the acceleration is strong and the overall impression is very positive.

Sandy Munro began the episode by pointing out that he likes Google's Android system and that he thinks that in the future there will be only a few infotainment systems on the market, like Tesla, Google's automotive system and Apple (once they will release an EV) plus maybe Huawei. He obviously omitted a system developed in-house by automakers, including Volkswagen (but we know how it ended).

In the case of Polestar 2, the system is very intuitive and reminds us of the one on the phones/computer. The map is easy to find and it can be displayed also in the instrument cluster if needed.

We can probably agree with Sandy Munro that the number of infotainment will decrease as they are more complex and difficult to develop. In general, the number of automakers is also decreasing as the automotive groups are merging and consolidating in bigger and bigger groups with unified platforms for multiple models and brands.

On the other hand, some groups said that they are developing their own software (and batteries) as those are now the most important parts of the cars, after the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Polestar 2 $59,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $53,700