Smart is expanding its lineup of models with a new mini-SUV that will be revealed in close-to-production concept form at this year’s Munich Motor Show (IAA Mobility 2021) this autumn. What the vehicle will look like is no longer a secret, thanks to some teaser shots that show details, as well as design sketches that show off the entire vehicle.

Penned by Smart’ own design team, under the guidance of Mercedes design boss, Gorden Wagener, the new Smart high rider will be roughly the same size as today’s Mini Countryman, but judging by what we can see in the photos and sketches, it will most likely only be available as a fully-electric vehicles. This has not been confirmed, but it doesn’t appear to have a grille up front, because it doesn’t need one since it’s electric.

Gallery: smart eSUV concept

5 Photos

The still unnamed crossover will be underpinned by Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), a platform designed with electrification in mind. It will, for instance, be used as the basis for a new small fully-electric Volvo high-rider that will sit below the XC40 in the range.

The platform can support an 800V architecture, up to three electric motors and a range of up to 430 miles (692 km) based on the NEDC test cycle. We don’t expect the Smart to have that much range, or even be offered with more than one motor (there’s a good chance it won’t be offered with all-wheel drive), but for the kind of market segment it is aimed at, it won’t matter that much.

Expect to see this new tall Smart debut sometime in 2023 with lots of Mercedes tech, including a re-skinned version of MBUX, and it shouldn’t differ too much from this year’s design study.

