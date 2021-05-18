Chevrolet has started shipping the all-new 2022 Bolt EUV and refreshed 2022 Bolt EV to dealerships slightly earlier than anticipated. GM produces both models at the Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Michigan.

According to Green Car Reports, customer deliveries of the first EUV might start by the end of May (compared to the plan of Summer 2021).

It will be very interesting to see how well the EUV/EV duowill sell. Without a doubt, we can expect a new record year. The Bolt EV now has an MSRP closer to reality, while the EUV offers more space and features (like Super Cruise and panoramic sunroof).

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Recently we saw EPA range ratings for both cars - 247 miles (397 km) for the Bolt EUV and the same 259 miles (417 km) for the Bolt EV (Combined rating). The battery pack and motor are the same in both models.

With an 11 kW on-board charger (0-100% in 7 hours), the Bolt EV/EUV should be great small cars for local commuting. The DC fast charging capability of up to 55 kW (it adds 90-100 miles of range in 30 minutes) allows it to take a longer trip from time to time as well (although the DC charging output is not on par with other EVs with similar battery capacity).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995

Specs