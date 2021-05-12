Porsche markets all its vehicles as not only being very good to drive, but also practical and easy to live with. It is not at all uncommon to see a 911 sports car with a roof box and some even have cross rails on the back for additional storage, and now you can buy a roof box designed by the manufacturer to be safe at high speeds.

The roof box was tested not only in the wind tunnel, to make sure it causes as small a disturbance as possible to the flow of air, but also on the track (will owners really take a car with a roof box to a circuit?). Porsche also looked at how it affected the vehicle’s controllability, noise levels and whether or not tough weather conditions would affect it.

Furthermore, the roof box can be personalized. You can, for instance, choose to have the side blades in either primer or paint, and according to Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualisation and Classic at Porsche AG,

In addition to the permitted speed, the individualisation options for the roof box will also be unique. Like the box, the side blades are available in High-Gloss Black and three other popular colours from our model range: Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic and Volcano Grey Metallic.

Porsche says vehicles with the roof box equipped can safely drive at speeds of up to 200 km/h / 124 mph, and that it was tested on the Taycan Cross Turismo, arguably the most suitable model to carry the box. It has a maximum load volume of 480 liters / 16.9 cu-ft, load weight should not exceed 75 kg / 165 lbs and it can be opened from both sides.

